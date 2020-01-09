advertisement

A volunteer board member with the Chilliwack Giants is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the youth soccer organization.

Charles Joshua Cahoon – who runs next to Josh – is charged with one count of theft over $ 5,000 from Jan. 5, 2018. Cahoon made his first appearance to face the charge in Chilliwack Provincial Court on Tuesday.

advertisement

The 40-year-old had served as treasurer for the Giants, before which he was vice president on board.

In an emailed statement dated January 6 to “Chilliwack Giants Family” forwarded to Progress, Chilliwack Minor Football Association (CMFA) President Drew Saunders said the discrepancies in the club’s financial statements were discussed again in August 2018, at at that time the RCMP was investigating.

“Specifically, there was a significant amount of money that was not accounted for, and the executive was unable to provide details during the investigation,” Saunders wrote. “At the time this was identified, our treasurer, Josh Cahoon, resigned from the executive.”

• RELATED: Former Chilliwack MLA constituency aide accused of fraud, breach of trust

• RELATED: Man who stole millions from Seabird Island gang sentenced to 4.5 years in prison

Saunders said Cahoon was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019, on the charge approved by the Crown on Jan. 2, 2020.

“Although a dire situation, the Chilliwack Giants are pleased with the progress of the investigation so far and expect responsibility and justice for CMFA players and families,” according to his email. “We will continue operations, ensuring that Chilliwack is a fun, safe, exciting place to play football. We also appreciate that this is a sensitive issue among family members, including players still playing in our association, and we will allow the criminal justice system to deal with this issue. “

He added that the Giants have put in place safeguards to prevent a similar theft from happening again.

This is not Cahoon’s first time on the court in Chilliwack. In May 2009, he was convicted of two counts of fraud for incidents in 2006 and 2007 in Kamloops, according to public information available on Online Court Services.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, two years probation and was ordered to pay $ 7,500 restitution.

Saunders did not immediately respond to an email request to comment on the situation with the club, including dollar amounts allegedly stolen.

Cahoon contacted Progress after this story was posted online to say he was concerned about the effect the publicity will have on the criminal charges against his children.

“My kids are deeply involved in this football community,” he said.

When asked if he would comment on his allegations or sentencing by Kamloops, Cahoon declined.

He is due in court on January 28.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else to report on? Email:

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement