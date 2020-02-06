advertisement

The Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission has included the Chili Bowl building in West Los Angeles on the city’s list of historic-cultural monuments this week, despite the owners arguing against the nomination and a commissioner calling the building “unattractive”.

The city council’s planning and land use management committee is now examining whether the building will be included in the list before it can be passed on to the general council.

Jay Handle, speaking on behalf of the owners, said the skin of the building was being replaced, the windows were being replaced, the doors were being changed, and these measures were intended to invalidate the Chili Bowl for a historical name.

“Frankly speaking, this property stands in the way of affordable housing that is planned on the property,” said Handle. “I told some commissioners and made it clear to the Conservancy (Los Angeles) that we will move out of the city anyway if a historic nomination is approved. This building will be picked up and moved.”

Handle said the structure can be moved to or near Palm Springs.

“We want to make sure that you sketch the property yourself, which you consider historical, as there are additions that are not historical,” Handle said, adding that a small structure is adjacent to the building.

Properties that have been added to the HCM list can be changed and their use changed. However, this is far more stringent than for buildings that are not classified as historical.

The Chili Bowl is located at 12244 W. Pico Blvd. It was built in Silver Lake in 1935 and moved to its current location. The building is referred to as “programmatic architecture” or as novelty architecture. Its structure looks like a bowl for chilli.

The Chili Bowl was once a chain of restaurants in Southern California founded by Arthur Whizin. It is now Shunji Japanese Cuisine that has been operating there since 2012.

Commissioner Barry Milofsky said he was “a fan” of architecture.

“It is an indication of the growth and specific development of Southern California,” said Milofsky. “The fact that this is street architecture, how the city developed and evolved… the fact that it was moved here from Silver Lake, I wish we would bring it back. I like this.”

The Commission voted 4-1 for the building’s nomination, with Commissioner Diane Kanner opposing it.

“I was put off by the top of the building, they don’t have these cable extensions to prevent birds from nesting on the building, which is particularly attractive,” said Kanner. “I found the stucco treatment very hard. I just don’t find it very attractive, but I agree with the idea that this programmatic architecture disappears. “

Kanner said the owners might not have known that the building had historical significance when they bought it.

“I can’t be overjoyed about this building,” said Kanner.

Milofsky said it might be possible to maintain the building and create affordable housing on the site.

