advertisement

A wild fire consumed the suburbs of a coastal city of Chile on Tuesday, destroying dozens of homes. Firefighters tried to control the blaze at a rapid spread, triggering an evacuation order in Valparaiso, a port city northwest of Santiago.

Although the source of the fire on Christmas Eve has not been determined, Valparaiso Mayor Jorge Sharp told local newspapers Wednesday that there was reason to believe it was deliberately set.

While on Wednesday, the fire, which was exacerbated by high winds, consumed more than 120 homes in the popular resort town, known for its vibrant color homes. There are no reports of casualties.

advertisement

A house burns after fires spread in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019.

Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS

“We have decided to enact a municipal emergency that will facilitate waste removal and reconstruction,” Sharp said in a tweet early Wednesday.

“Moreover, we will make a complaint against those responsible for the clear purpose of this fire,” he added.

The attempt to extinguish the fire continued through the morning. Helicopters dived into the affected areas and two schools were turned into shelters for residents fleeing the fire.

Chile has recently been battling the worst drought in decades. In September, the country declared water shortages in more than 50 communities in three regions.

A man pours water to help extinguish a fire after fires spread in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019.

Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS

President Sebastián Piñera said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency responders were fighting “tirelessly” to contain the blaze in Valparaiso, one of the country’s largest cities and a Pacific port.

“We are very sorry for the fire affecting so many families in the Valparaparso hills and especially on Christmas Eve,” he said.

advertisement