advertisement

The incident started on Sunday in front of a domino in Chicago’s West Rogers Park, police said.

The father of three left the Toyota Highlander running when he went to the pizzeria and, according to the police, someone jumped in and drove off.

I started yelling at him, ‘Who are you? Get out of the car! “And he drives down the street very quickly,” teenage sister Imama Muratab told WGN.

advertisement

She said after telling the thief that a baby – her 4-year-old sister Ayesha – was in the SUV, he told her to get out or he would shoot her.

Imama said the car thief was no more than 17 years old. She said she hadn’t seen a gun, WGN reported.

Imama told the subsidiary that her 9-year-old brother Hasnain hit the perpetrator over the head with an iPad. She sat on the seat behind the driver and started choking him. Then she picked up her father’s phone to call 911.

advertisement