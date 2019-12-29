advertisement

Four children and six troops were killed when a ballistic missile struck a military parade for a Yemeni separatist group supported by the United Arab Emirates, a spokesman said.

The attack took place at the end of an event that separatists, known as resistance forces, held on a soccer field in the capital of southern Dhale province for new recruits, said group spokesman Maged al-Shoebi.

The southern separatists are allied with the Saudi-led coalition that fought the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Mr. al-Shoebi blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack.

However, the southern states supported by the UAE contradict the internationally recognized government of Yemen, which is more closely allied with Saudi Arabia.

The cracks in the Anti-Houthi block have increased in recent months.

Newly recruited soldiers before an explosion struck their parade in the city of al-Dhalea in Yemen. Photo: Reuters

Online footage of Sunday’s attack showed a hole in a stage on the edge of the field, apparently due to an explosion, while other footage showed bodies on the ground.

More than 21 people, including civilians, were injured in the explosion, Al-Shoebi said, blaming the Houthis for the attack.

The rebel group did not respond immediately.

The Houthis have tried for years to wrest the province of Dhale from the southern separatists, but without much progress.

The conflict in Yemen began when the Houthi rebels took over Sana’a in 2014. They displaced the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and forced him to flee to the south and eventually to Saudi Arabia, which ended in 2015 entered the war.

Fighting in the poorest country in the Arab world killed more than 100,000 people and millions suffer from food and medical shortages.

The conflict has also brought the country to the brink of famine. – AP

