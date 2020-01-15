advertisement

A damaged jet airliner blew jet fuel that fell on dozens of schoolchildren as the plane made an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport.

The fuel, referred to as steam by firefighters, caused slight skin and lung irritation in 56 children and adults, but no one was hospitalized and the only decontamination required was soap and water.

advertisement

Delta Air Lines flight 89 to Shanghai reported an engine problem just minutes after takeoff.

“Delta 89, difficult, we have compressor downtimes on the right engine,” reported the ATC pilot after a recording of the radio conversation.

A standstill that can be caused by damage to a turbine, either from a malfunction or sometimes from a bird striking the engine, reduces engine thrust.

The pilot was asked if he wanted to hold the plane over the ocean to drain fuel, but refused, although it appears that he later changed his mind about whether the plane could land as safely as it could.

The fuel splashed out of the plane in two rows and landed on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Cudahy and nearby parts of Los Angeles County, about 21 km east of the airport.

The fog fell on five schools, but all injuries were minor and there were no evacuations, said Sky Cornell, inspector of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It’s a great sign,” said Cornell.

All of the fuel evaporated very quickly and nothing combustible remained in the air or on the ground, he said.

Diego Martinez, a student of Park Avenue Elementary, said that he and his classmates were outside when they saw the plane fly low over them. “It was very close,” he said.

Shortly afterwards the air filled with the pungent smell of fuel. “The smell was very strong,” said the 12-year-old.

The boy wasn’t overwhelmed, but some of his friends complained that her skin was itchy.

Some teachers on Park Avenue had a headache from the smell, said United Teachers Los Angeles Area Representative Antonio Buenabad. “They really wanted to go home and take a shower because the smell was very strong,” he said of the teachers.

Delta Air Lines said the aircraft landed safely after fuel was released, “which was part of the normal process to achieve a safe landing weight.”

On the flight route of the FlightAware website, it could be seen that the jet took off over the ocean, immediately turned right toward land, and flew back over Southern California to approach the airport from the east.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating. “There are special procedures for draining fuel for airplanes that fly in and out of a large US airport,” said a statement.

“These procedures require fuel to be drained over designated uninhabited areas, typically at higher altitudes, to atomize and distribute the fuel before it reaches the ground.”

However, pilots may deviate from regulations for safety reasons in an emergency, said Doug Moss, a retired flight captain and owner of AeroPacific Consulting, a Nevada-based aviation consulting firm. – AP

advertisement