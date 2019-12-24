advertisement

By Angeline Jane Bernabe via GMA

Most kids tell Santa what they want for Christmas, but some kids now find it more effective to just ask Alexa.

In a story first reported by the Wall Street Journal, children asked the Amazon device for gifts for this holiday season – and left the parents with unexpected bills and packages.

Zibby Owens, a mother of four, who hosts a podcast titled “Mothers Don’t Have Time to Read Books,” says she learned this lesson first-hand after her son used her iPad and learned the Alexa feature ,

“I was sitting on the couch and my phone kept buzzing with warnings,” Owens said to “Good Morning America”. “And it buzzed so many times in a row that I finally thought – wait – let me see it.” What’s up, maybe there’s some kind of emergency. “

Owens said that her son, who was 4 years old at the time, easily ordered dozens of items.

“I saw that he placed all these different orders … and they were already dispatched, they were on the way, so I couldn’t cancel them,” she said. “And then the next day, box by box full of all the toys he ordered [arrived].”

Owens said her son was not allowed to keep all the toys and gave a few for his friends’ birthdays all year round.

Allison Tate, a mother of five, experienced the same thing when her daughter Lucy collected a $ 300 bill on Allison’s Amazon account.

“I thought it was a free toy website, so I clicked everything and clicked” Add to Cart, “” said Lucy.

“My husband was like” What? “Allison said.” And when I showed him the emails, he said, ‘Cancel the orders!’ “

Allison, who decided to keep the ordered items, saved them for her daughter.

“I kept them in a closet and had them from time to time,” said Allison. “For good behavior or a milestone or Christmas, we had some extra gifts under the tree.”

Many parents, such as Zibby and Allison, whose children shop online at this time of the year without realizing it, are warning parents to set up child locks so that the same thing doesn’t happen to them.

Amazon said they have a number of methods to avoid collecting large bills. Here are some tips for adding a security level for your devices.

Tips to protect your devices from your children:

1. Set up a PIN on Alexa devices that needs to be spoken before a purchase can be made.

2. Deactivate voice purchase.

3. Delete the app.

4. Simply deactivate the one-click order.

5. Set up fingerprint sign-in or face recognition on Apple devices before you can start shopping.

