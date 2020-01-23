advertisement

Julie Donaghey and her family designed and built this palatial house on the river in 2008.

“We gave each child a piece of paper and said, okay, let’s design something that suits us all,” said Ms. Donaghey.

advertisement

MORE REAL ESTATE STORIES

In the tiny home trend

Queensland’s largest home sales in 2019

With her husband Brett Shepherd as the master builder, the house at 51 Mandalay St, Fig Tree Pocket, took shape.

A playroom, a theater, a place to put computers so they weren’t in the bedrooms, and an adult area on the ground floor were high on the list.

“Everyone took ownership of the build because everyone had their input,” said Ms. Donaghey.

When their five boys grew up, they moved into teenage retreats.

McGrath real estate agent Frazer Watson said the riverside property has an unobstructed view of the river and is one of the largest riverside homes on the market with seven bedrooms.

“The parent retreat upstairs is very nice. We really wanted a place where we could get away on our own. You can just close the doors and the end of the house is great for downtime,” Ms. Donaghey said.

As the kids move away from home, the property is up for sale and offers over $ 2.35 million are invited.

“What I will miss is probably peace. I know wherever we go, it won’t be as peaceful as here. There is no through traffic. “

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

advertisement