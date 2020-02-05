advertisement

People are forced to risk their lives and go on a “chicken run” on a busy road where there is “nowhere to cross safely,” said a community leader.

Malc Gee, who chairs Woodville Parish Council, voiced his views on road safety in Woodville after resident Katie Hodgkins said she was concerned about picking up her toddler at daycare.

Mom to Max, three, the 27-year-old said that people who were racing at speed and parking dangerously along Burton Road were forcing her to dodge traffic around Tollgate Island.

Councilor Gee said: “I understand the frustration and I fully support and sympathize with people like Katie.

“Now the doctors have opened on Burton Road, it’s terrible.

There is a kindergarten nearby

“It’s a real chicken running there. People risk their lives to dodge traffic.

“The Moira road is also dangerous.

“If you’re walking from Granville Academy and want to get to Swadlincote, there are level crossings, but as soon as you get to Moira Road, you’re in the danger zone.

“It’s unless you want to race the chicken through the A511.

“There is nowhere you can cross safely and there are so many schools and nurseries in this area.”

The 71-year-old says traffic levels will increase when the development of Broomy Farm Housing between Burton Road and Woodville Road, Hartshorne is completed.

Malc Gee concerned about safety on Moira Road

He said: “About one and a half kilometers from the Tollgate roundabout, they are building 400 houses and when the development is complete, traffic levels will worsen.

“The crossing patrol was disbanded two or three years ago by the county, but I would like to see a crossing patrol in place.

“I think doing a school survey with the county council during school hours would be beneficial and I would be more than happy to do so.

“I know there is also a problem with the massive vehicles out there and truck drivers should know that it is a limited road in terms of weight.

“So there could also be more information on who should take the road.”

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said the authority was looking to fill a vacancy for a level crossing patrol on Moira Road.

Councilor said people must “run chicken” across the road

They said: “Traffic is calm on the road and we currently have no major concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

“There has been an accident on this stretch in the past three years and there have been no pedestrians involved.

“Moira Road does not have particularly high traffic and crossing it should not be a problem.

“However, there is a vacant position for a passing patrol on Moira Road and we would like to hear from anyone interested in the role.”

