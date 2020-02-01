advertisement

The children are circumcised without the consent of both parents in a private clinic in Leicester, according to health inspectors.

Staff from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Community Health Center on Melbourne Road, where a private circumcision clinic is held twice a week.

advertisement

A summary of the service provided in the report states: “The service provides circumcision to people under the age of 18 for non-therapeutic reasons under local anesthesia.

“The clinic also sees adults for non-therapeutic circumcision.”

The private clinic is based at the Melbourne Road Community Health Center

He added that the majority of circumcisions performed at the Highfields clinic involved children under the age of one.

The operations are performed by a “properly trained and experienced” male surgeon assisted by a medical assistant.

The service was assessed as needing improvement, in part because the children were operated on without evidence that both parents agreed to the procedure.

British Medical Association and General Medical Council guidelines state that: “When a child has two parents with parental responsibility, doctors who plan to circumcise a child must ensure that both have given valid consent. If a child comes with only one parent, the doctor must make every effort to contact the other parent to ask for his consent. ”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The report says: “The service has developed protocols and procedures to ensure that consent to circumcision has been given by both parents (unless it can be proven that the parent had exclusive control and responsibility for the circumcision. ‘child).

“However, this was not obtained consistently by the clinic.

“We have seen four cases where only one parent had given written consent.”

Service personnel have stated that they will take immediate action to resolve the problem.

CQC staff stated in their report that, although the service has developed a protocol and process for verifying and recording the identity of the patient and parents, controls on birth certificates, parental driver’s licenses and passports were not registered.

Read more

What CQC inspectors found

The inspectors also criticized the service for not ensuring effective communication with the GP’s own office after the circumcision procedure.

The CQC told the supplier that it had to communicate better with other professionals. The inspectors said: “We saw that the service provided letters to patients or their parents after the procedure was completed and asked them to deliver them to their general practitioner. This was based on the delivery of information by the patient and did not guarantee that it would happen in all cases. “

He also said that the service also failed to “properly record the anesthetic drugs administered to patients”.

The report revealed that there had been three significant events in the past 12 months, but the inspectors said that lessons had been learned from these events.

The inspectors added that the room where the circumcisions took place was clean and well maintained.

The feedback given to the inspectors was “uniformly positive”.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Dr. G Rauf, of Leicester Medicare, said: “The circumcision clinic is an independent private service and aims to provide excellent, friendly service to communities in need of circumcision.

“We were very happy to receive CQC’s visit and found the team extremely supportive and encouraging. We are proud that the main part of the service, where the patients and the family were very satisfied, which involves the actual practical procedure and the follow-up, was flawless and safe.

“However, no service is perfect, we always strive to provide better service. In this spirit, the recommendations of the CQC were received very positively. In fact, the recommendations were already integrated and being implemented at the end of the inspection day.

“The visit from the CQC was reassuring and we continue to hope to offer a service that aims to improve from year to year.”

.

advertisement