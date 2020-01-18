advertisement

Canada’s chief public health officer says that more children will be hospitalized this flu season because flu B infection hits young people hard and spreads across the country, while a strain that typically affects older people also occurs does the rounds.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that influenza B usually does not peak before February or later and that the “double dose” of influenza A and B strains has not been observed in Canada since 2015.

“At the moment we have influenza A-H3N2 that is still prevalent, but influenza A, another strain, H1N1, is escalating and influenza B is early, so all of this is happening at the same time, which will certainly affect different communities and individuals. “

According to Tam, seniors tend to have H3N2 and she still doesn’t know which strains have been linked to the deaths of two young people in Manitoba.

Blaine Ruppenthal, 17, is suspected of having died of the flu, according to a letter the director of Kelvin High School in Winnipeg sent to parents on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the state government quoted data protection laws to refuse whether illnesses already existed in Ruppenthal.

Tam said the death of a 24-year-old patient in Manitoba was also due to similar problems.

Laboratory tests are being carried out to determine whether the two cases are related to the virus, the provincial government said in a statement.

Two more people, both over 80, have died of flu this season in Manitoba, the statement said.

“The flu affects younger people more often this season than in previous years. So far, almost 200 cases of influenza B have been reported and almost all of them have been younger than 50 years. The cases of influenza A reported so far are very low for this season with more than half under the age of 50. “

Manitoba urges all residents to get the flu shot, which it offers for free.

The Canadian Health Department announced that two deaths have also been reported in New Brunswick this year, which are believed to be related to the flu.

According to the latest report from FluWatch, the agency’s influenza monitoring program, 258 children in Canada aged 16 years and younger were hospitalized over a period of three weeks through January 4.

“The weekly number of cases during this period is above the average of the last five seasons,” it says.

Alison Merton, director of the Collingwood Neighborhood House, which operates over two dozen childcare programs for infants and school-age children in Vancouver, said that more children had the flu than in previous seasons.

The program may not require parents to get vaccinations for their children, but she said that failure to get the flu vaccine can affect families.

“We have siblings on different programs, so if one family goes down, several programs are affected,” said Merton.

Flumist, a nasal spray version of the flu vaccine, is often given to children. However, due to a global shortage, the vaccine is not available in Canada. Adding the vaccine is an alternative for all women over six months of age and pregnant who also get it to protect their babies.

She said that although the vaccine is the best defense against the flu, only 43 percent of Canadians under the age of 65 were vaccinated last year, even though they were at risk of complications, compared to 70 percent of the elderly.

“What worries me more is that people with some chronic medication problems, such as an underlying heart disease or diabetes, are not vaccinated.”

Isobel Mackenzie, the senior citizen lawyer in British Columbia, said that over 80 percent of seniors are vaccinated in long-term care homes that offer the flu shot, and 74 percent of employees do.

“Where we have to work is in public,” she said, adding that people who visit elderly people in nursing homes are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

“To protect grandma from the flu, it is actually more effective for you to get the flu cut off,” she said.

Unlike most other provinces, B.C. does not offer the flu shot free of charge, except for those over 65, under 19, or if they fall into a broad category, e.g.

“Why don’t we just say that everyone can get it for free?” Mackenzie said. “Anyone who wants to find out how to get it for free anyway.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

