advertisement

The protesters stretched as far down the south side of Merrion Square. Around the corner, through the trees in the east, you could see the movement of thousands – maybe 10,000 more.

It was an exciting sight. Almost all of the demonstrators were women, many rolling buggies or small children stood next to them. This demo was huge – 30,000 demonstrators were the estimated number when the end of the procession caught up with the crowd.

advertisement

These were the child carers – “young professionals” – who were fed up with being tired and angry that the state was not supporting them for the important task they had in bringing up the country’s children in their most formative years.

“At 5 years old, the brain achieved 90 percent of the total development,” said one of the posters.

“I am happy to change a diaper, but I do not agree with it,” perhaps had come to the point.

They marched past the Oscar Wilde statue, around the square towards the platform just outside the Leinster House. A quiet place these days as the general election is in full swing. But on this last Wednesday before election day, there were a few more TDs than usual, which was unusual. In this crucial phase, every minute counts in the constituency.

Some TDs traveled from distant constituencies to be back on Kildare Street.

“I knew it was going to be big, so I decided to go with it,” said former Fine Gaelic Minister Denis Naughton. He is an Independent in Roscommon-Galway. He walked part of the way with the women.

Behind the platform, Michael Collins, an outgoing independent for Cork South-West, was standing at the barrier of the crowd and expressed his support for the workers when a supporter with a “Vote Collins number one” sticker filmed him on their iPhone.

Richard Boyd Barrett and Paul Murphy were members of People Before Profit / Solidarity who walked all the way with the women. A number of Fianna Fáil TDs were also in Merrion Square to show support, including Barry Cowen, Anne Rabbitte and Niamh Smyth.

Previously, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was involved in controversy over MLA Conor Murphy’s statements regarding the IRA’s murder victim, Paul Quinn, was cheered on by many of the protesters who came over as she made a statement to the media about her steps party headquarters.

McDonald and her advisors must have been encouraged by the spontaneous response from many women. “You’re the future,” said an admirer as a high-spirited contingent broke out in a chorus of “Hello, Mary Lou.”

On stage, spokeswoman Marie Daly from the National Early Years Forum remembered a similar march in 2015 when she thought a participation of 2,000 people was a fantastic success. “I am so proud of everyone who is committed to our profession. , , We are important and we have to say that regularly. “

The crowd cheered.

“If we don’t say ‘stop’ we’ll be ignored.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was there. So does Micheál Martin, who wants Leo’s job. Micheál looks in one direction, Leo in the other. In fact, there were several of the two men whose pictures adorned the lampposts on either side of the street.

The Taoiseach was on the campaign. Fianna Fáil’s chairman at his campaign headquarters, a few minutes from the protest, begins an afternoon of media interviews.

Heard nothing

So they didn’t hear anything. No wonder for childcare workers – many of them have university degrees and beyond – who do not receive the same attention as childminder union members like INTO and ASTI, whom politicians draw attention to when they attend Easter Children’s Conferences annually.

Sure, they only care about the babies, and they’re still great, those overlooked educators who are now struggling with too much administration, rising costs, low salaries, and little government support.

You have had enough. Anyone who has been outside the door or on the screen with party leaders and high-ranking politicians in the past few weeks will have heard their anger. Leo got it in the neck a few weeks ago in Cavan.

Annoyed and looking for change

These are the people who are fed up and are looking for change. These are the people ignored by the two major parties that have ruled the rest area in Ireland for their entire adult lives, now led by the two men looking down on them from the lampposts. In addition to low wages and undervalued work, they also have to pay bills and expenses and raise families.

The Bright Beginnings group near Bantry, West Cork, left at ten past five in the morning to take their bus to Dublin. Kathleen Kehoe, Mary Ellen O’Leary, Janice Field, Clare Fitzgerald and Catherine O’Sullivan had little confidence in politicians.

“You have to realize that we are part of the education system. We can only assert ourselves,” said Kathleen.

“Look at this crowd today. You have to hear that voice, “Catherine said.” The people who work in Lidl and Aldi are paid more than we do, and I have a four-year honorary title, “added Mary Ellen, while Janice was dissatisfied that” always the same Government was elected “.

What did the candidates say during this campaign? Do you have to offer a certain level of hope?

But it doesn’t seem. “I had a call to my house,” Clare recalled, “and he just said,” I know where you’re from. My sister has two children in childcare. “This was Fianna Fáil’s councilor.

It was a similar story by Lisa Stirling and Serena Condron from Rowlagh Women’s Group in Clondalkin. They are practitioners of levels 8 and 6.

“I have never heard anyone talk about childcare in the elections. They want high-quality childcare, but they don’t pay high-quality fees,” says Lisa.

Both women “will vote for change”.

Lisa is concerned to emphasize that “it’s not just about childcare. It’s because we need change.”

You will choose both Sinn Féin. “I hope they don’t just say things,” laughs Serena.

Back at Leinster House, a Sinn Féin politician tells us that Fine Gael’s candidates are “shocked” by the attitude of voters “in the country” who do not follow the usual party line. “You’re turning on each other now.”

Meanwhile, Martin hoped that FG supporters could “lend” their voice to Fianna Fáil this time. Since his party is likely to get the most seats, the more they get, the easier it will be for them to keep Sinn Féin out.

The echo of the 1918 Sinn Féin motto, “Bring him in to get him out,” a tactic to keep Arthur Griffith out of jail.

Over a hundred years later, and it’s Fianna Fáil vs. Sinn Féin who says, “Bring us in to keep them out.”

And that was the only other general election that was held on a Saturday.

advertisement