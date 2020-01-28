advertisement

A child and a man died on a beach camping trip that went wrong in Western Australia, with equipment in the tent apparently to blame.

Police and paramedics were present Monday morning about eight kilometers south of the access road to Wedge Island, about 150 kilometers north of Perth, after being told that the boy was not breathing.

They found the child and man dead and a woman at the scene of the crime in need of medical help.

The woman was flown to a Perth hospital and the police said the two deaths were not treated as suspicious.

“Initial on-site research suggests that there may have been a bug in camping equipment in the tent that the family slept in,” a statement said on Tuesday.

The Fire and Rescue Service department helped to safely remove camping equipment that was believed to be gas-powered.

“It’s just very tragic,” police minister Michelle Roberts told reporters.

“It’s been a long weekend – so many people would have had a similar experience camping in their tent, be it on Wedge Island or elsewhere, and they might have used similar equipment.”

The police informed the closest relatives so that they could not confirm that the man and child were related.

A report is prepared for the coroner.

