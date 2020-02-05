advertisement

A 15-year-old girl described how she stood in front of a car to prevent her driver from deliberately hitting a man on a street in Dundee during a savage attack.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified at the trial of Marti Boi Stewart, accused of hitting Kenneth Rammage with a car.

Stewart, 27, of St Boswell’s Terrace, denies that in acting with others, he struck Mr. Rammage with the vehicle twice, as well as attacking him with metal poles, all for his serious injuries, his permanent disfigurement and his permanent handicap.

Stewart’s lawyer, Kevin Hampton, stated that there was no doubt that the complainant had been assaulted, but argued that it was not his client who had committed the offense.

A number of witnesses testified Wednesday at Dundee Sheriff Court, describing how they saw Mr. Rammage being hit with a red Volkswagen on St Kilda Road on January 6.

Speaking to the witness stand, the 15-year-old said, “People got out of the car, Marti was one of them.

“They started to scream and hit him (Mr. Rammage) with something metallic.

“I removed one of the guys. He raised the metal post as if to hit me. I said “go ahead then”. “

The youth described how the car struck Mr. Rammage in the leg and, when he fell to the ground, the vehicle struck him a second time.

She added, “I was standing in front of the car to keep him from hitting him again.

“I kicked the car. He turned around and yelled on the road. “

The court heard local residents come out of their homes, providing towels to stem the bleeding from Mr. Rammage’s head.

He suffered cuts to the head, severe bruising of the leg, a fractured knee joint and had to undergo surgery including 26 staples and three stitches, as well as a permanent metal plate and screws in his knee. .

The court was informed that before the incident, there had been another disturbance at nearby St Nicholas Square involving Mr. Rammage.

Witness Kimberley Anderson said he heard him shout, “Marti, you’re fat and fat, come out here.”

As evidence, Mr. Rammage denied having lost his temper when he had previously pleaded guilty to having acted in a threatening manner in relation to the incident.

“There had been a preliminary argument with a guy and I had gone to apologize to him.

“He slammed the door for us and I left.”

The court was informed that there were inconsistencies in Mr. Rammage’s statements to the police, since he initially said that the accused had not attacked him, but then changed his statement.

The trial continues.

