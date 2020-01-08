advertisement

The body of a dead child was found in the landing gear of an Air France flight from Ivory Coast to Paris, according to local reports.

The airline confirmed in a statement that the “lifeless body” was discovered after a flight from South Africa to Charles de Gaulle Airport. Flight AF703 took off earlier in the day in the city of Abidjan on the Ivory Coast.

media_camera The flight had flown from the Ivory Coast to Paris. Image: Reuters

Officials said the child was hiding near the landing gear on the Air France Boeing 777.

“The company expresses its deepest sympathy and sympathy for this human tragedy. An investigation is underway, “the airline said in a statement expressing its” deepest sympathy and sympathy for this human tragedy “.

The person who died is said to be about 10 years old, according to local media, although Air France did not comment on reports that the stowaway was a young boy.

A French police officer said the victim was a young African who had not yet been identified and an investigation was ongoing.

media_cameraStowaway attempts are rare and almost impossible to survive. Picture: AFP

Such blind attempts are extremely rare and almost impossible to survive, said the official. French media reported that the victim was a migrant child, although the official said it was too early to determine the victim’s age. According to police policy, the official was not authorized to be publicly named. Further information was not immediately available.

Stowaways are exposed to extremely cold temperatures, lack of oxygen and the risk of being crushed by the retracting undercarriage.

The body was found on flight AF703, which left West Africa on January 7, Air France said.

A stowaway fell from a Kenya Airways flight when he approached Heathrow Airport in the summer and his body was discovered in a garden in London.

His possessions were later found in the aircraft’s landing gear.

