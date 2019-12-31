advertisement

OLYPHANT, Pa. – A photo shows how Ciyanna Cortazar, 2, from Olyphant looked like a week ago today.

Two other photos show what the little girl looks like when she was left in the hospital last Thursday after the Olyphant police said Daniel Villa van Scranton had attacked the child.

Her grandfather, Curtis Cortazar, spoke to us through Facetime.

“It’s incomprehensible, you can’t wonder why anyone would do this to a sweet little girl, a defenseless little baby,” said Curtis.

Police say Villa is Mother’s boyfriend and the attack took place in apartment 21 on Kimberly Circle in Olyphant on the evening of December 26, while Villa and the child were the only ones in the house.

“My daughter was at work when this happened,” said Curtis. “She came home and saw a big knot on her daughter’s head and took her straight to the hospital and he was the only one with the baby.”

The baby is now at the Geisinger Medical Center near Danville with a skull fracture and spinal cord injury.

“She has to be treated for months. We are not sure of the long-term effects of what will happen to her, “said Curtis.

Now Villa is confronted with counts of aggravated and simple attack, which endangers the well-being of a child and reckless danger.

Investigators say that Villa was appealed to those charges in the Lackawanna County Courthouse. He was then taken directly to the Lackawanna County Prison.

“It has been a long few days, wondering if he will be charged, wondering if he will report himself,” said Curtis. “So I am very happy that he is imprisoned, it takes away a lot of stress from my family. I hope that justice will be fully served and I hope that he will receive the most severe punishment available. “

Villa sits on $ 250,000 bail.

His next court date is January 7.

