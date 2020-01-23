advertisement

A four-year-old boy died when a viral infection in his lungs hit his heart after he stopped responding after two and a half hours of sleep in his crèche in Ballincollig, Co Cork.

Cillian O’Driscoll of Parkgate in Frankfield was an energetic child with a great penchant for puzzles. He was found in critical condition at the crèche on December 14, 2018 at 2 p.m.

In a subsequent review of the crèche, Tusla expressed concern that the facility had not properly followed a safe sleep policy.

Cillian was checked at various intervals by the workers instead of being checked every 10 minutes according to the recommendations for young children. No formal written records of checks were made.

Cillian slept on his side in a small “tree house” in the crib playroom, while other children were playing and doing yoga under the supervision of the staff.

The adolescent, who was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and was primarily non-verbal, had part of his day at the nursery for a special needs assistant (SNA) financed by the Ministry of Education. The SNA left shortly after noon every day, and Cillian was in the care of the General Staff until he was picked up after 3 p.m.

The Cork Coroner court heard that Cillian was dropped off by his father John Paul O’Driscoll on December 14 in the creche. Cillian took up the phrase “All the best” and said it when he said goodbye to his father and younger brother.

Mr. O’Driscoll received a call at 2:30 p.m. to say that Cillian was passed out.

When he arrived at Cork University Hospital, he was given life support.

Mr. O’Driscoll said her little boy was no longer there – his body was listless, just like his eyes.

The boy’s mother, Deirdre O’Driscoll, said Cillian was never happier than playing outside or with his beloved puzzles. He had tonsillitis a month before his death, but there was no need to worry about his health.

The request was also answered by Cillians SNA Christine Murray. She said that he got tired that morning when he played in his “safe place”, the “tree house”.

Ms. Murray said Cillian fell asleep around 11.30 a.m. She stayed with him for a few minutes. She didn’t bother him when he felt comfortable in his warm Christmas sweater.

She looked at him through the bars of the “tree house” before finishing her shift shortly after noon. She remembered seeing her “pink cheeks” and not worrying about the “bubbling child”. Other workers were made aware that he was sleeping.

Ciara O’Connor said she saw Cillian in motion around 1:15 p.m. The alarm was triggered at 2 p.m. when it was found that it was not responding. CPR has been performed.

The Deputy State Pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster said Cillian had died of cardiac arrest due to myocarditis and florid bilateral bronchial pneumonia, and it was likely that he had no symptoms at the time of his death.

A judgment for natural reasons was recorded. The staff recommended by the jury in all crèches are informed about all applicable guidelines and procedures and regularly informed about changes.

In a statement, Cillian’s parents said they hoped that lessons would be learned. In particular, they felt that Cillian should have been properly examined during his long nap.

The crèche had passed a full Tusla inspection in May 2018.

The court heard that crib owner Frances Cunningham and her two deputy managers had lunch at Christmas when the tragedy occurred.

A fourth person in the chain of command had been appointed responsible. Ms. Cunningham said this was an “unusual” event.

The entire workforce was absent.

The nursery has been visited by Tulsa since then and found to be fully compliant.

