The comeback bosses have done it again and are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes scored two touchdowns in the game’s final, 6:13, and helped the Kansas City Chiefs fix a 10-point deficit and defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31: 20 in Super Bowl 54.

The starting result: a 5-meter touchdown pass for Damien Williams with a lead of 2:44 minutes. Williams is a former Miami Dolphins who ran back and returned to his former home – the Hard Rock Stadium – to enjoy the most significant night of his career.

Williams ended the title march with a 1:12 touchdown run on the left and a 38-yarder at the left end to seal the result.

It is the first Super Bowl crown for head coach Andy Reid, who is no longer recognized as the most successful coach in NFL history without a championship.

The bosses had a comeback flair in the playoffs when they faced Houston 24-0 in the division round and then caught up with deficits 10-0 and 17-7 in the AFC championship game against Tennessee.

You made it once again on the largest soccer stage and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl and then won Super Bowl 4 – about 50 years ago.

San Francisco was in the Super Bowl for the seventh time and just missed the record high of a sixth championship. Only New England and Pittsburgh have six titles, and the 49ers were about six minutes from their club.

And then they broke down and gave up three touchdowns within five minutes. Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, with his last pass deliberately becoming incomplete in the last game – a downward move to clear the last 5 seconds from Kansas City’s 50-year wait.

