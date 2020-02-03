advertisement

Chiefs fans in Queens sing the Queen to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV win

On February 2, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the team’s first Super Bowl victory nationwide in 50 years, including at the John Brown Smokehouse in Queens, New York, where the celebration continued until the wee hours of the morning. The video shows the restaurant in Long Island City, where fans in red and gold sing the classic queen song We Are the Champions after their team defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl LIV. According to The Kansas City Star, the Queens Restaurant is a popular destination for Chiefs fans in the Big Apple. An employee behind the bar waves a flag with a heart around the initials “KC” while the fans greet and cheer the victory of the football team. Photo credit: John Brown Smokehouse via Storyful

