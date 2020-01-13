advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers each opened as the favorite by a touchdown move or more as they prepared to host their conference championship games next Sunday.

The Chiefs, who racked up a 24-0 deficit to beat Houston 51-31 at home on Sunday afternoon, were the favorite with 7.5 points over the Tennessee Titans in DraftKings and FanDuel, while sports books FanDuel and PointsBet had the line at -8.5. All three sports books had the cash line in Kansas City between -340 and -370.

The six-seeded Titans headed to the 12-foot-tall Baltimore on Saturday night after landing in New England in Foxborough, Mass., Last week. They upset the Chiefs 35-32 in Tennessee on November 10.

The 49ers ’best, the NFC, meanwhile, were favored by exactly seven points in all three outings against the second Green Bay Packers, who beat Seattle 28-23 on Sunday night. The money line on the 49ers ranges from -310 to -323.

San Francisco overcame Green Bay 37-8 in Santa Clara, Calif., On Nov. 24 and there will be an extra day to prepare as they beat Minnesota 27-10 on Saturday.

