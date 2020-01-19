advertisement

It is disrespectful that Prime Minister John Horgan will not meet five heirs who oppose a natural gas pipeline as he is making a tour of British Columbia in the north, the highest-ranking chief said.

Chief Na’mox, who also runs from John Ridsdale, said the chiefs have asked the prime minister for a face-to-face discussion about the Coastal Gas project.

Na’moks said he was frustrated that Horgan did not meet with the chiefs on Friday, when the prime minister was in the area visiting the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat and meeting with business leaders in Terrace.

“It really bothered him that he wasn’t that far away and yet somehow he couldn’t take the time to come and talk to us,” Na’moks said Saturday.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement that after receiving the request for a meeting on Thursday, it directed the heritage chiefs to schedule a call.

“The goal of any discussion will be ongoing dialogue with a focus on de-escalation and security for all,” he said.

The office added that the prime minister has commitments that preclude a meeting on this trip, but he is not ruling out a meeting entirely

“Staff are still in touch to work on this,” she said.

Na’moks said only one in-person conversation will show respect for the bosses, who claim jurisdiction over 22,000 square kilometers of Wet’suwet immature territory.

“We also want to show respect,” he said. “If you’re going to have good communication with anyone, it’s better to look them in the eye.”

The chiefs have refused meetings with the Coast Guard gas and have instead called for discussions with provincial and federal government leaders, arguing that the duty to consult is held by the Crown, not the project proponent.

GasLink Coast has signed benefit agreements with all 20 selected gang councils along the 670-kilometer pipeline route. But hereditary chiefs argue that gang councils only have jurisdiction over reserve lands rather than unseen territories.

Crystal Smith, elected chief of Haisla Nation, has said her gang council signed an agreement because the project is creating jobs for Indigenous people and removing communities from poverty.

Horgan said this week that the provincial-permitted project will be built and the rule of law must prevail.

B.C. The Supreme Court has issued an injunction against supporters of inheritance bosses who have camped near a pipeline site near Smithers. It authorizes the RCMP to arrest and remove anyone who opposes the order.

However, the RCMP has said it is not enforcing the order to allow time for dialogue between the Heads of State and coastal gas.

Horgan was set to continue B.C. its northern. tour on Saturday with an announcement about a new hospital in Fort St. James and attending B.C. of men. Classic winter hockey game in the community.

Meanwhile, Adam Olsen, the interim leader of the B.C. Green party, was scheduled to visit camps set up by pipeline opponents on Saturday.

Federal Green MP Paul Manly also said he was traveling to Wetsuwet territory to meet with the successor chiefs.

“I’m going to listen and observe the situation on the ground,” he said in a statement.

“I have publicly expressed my support for the succession chiefs and others who are engaged in non-violent actions to protect the land of Wetsuwet. They are in a very challenging and volatile situation. They need to be heard.”

– By Laura Kane in Vancouver

Canada Press

