Primary school leaders have called for the Irish language qualification requirements to be suspended in order to alleviate the “crisis” in teacher supply.

According to the applicable regulations, all new primary school teachers must have at least an H4 grade (60 to 69 percent at a higher level) in their degree certificate or an equivalent Irish diploma.

The Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) annual conference in Dublin noted that many schools have difficulty finding substitute teachers for short-term absences.

“Recruiting surplus teachers from Northern Ireland is an attractive option, especially for our border areas, as is recruiting teachers who have been trained in other countries whose mother tongue is English,” said a statement.

“Although it is very difficult to determine the number, there are likely to be a significant number of overseas teachers who are not currently teaching because they cannot meet the Irish language qualification requirements.

“While the shortage of substitution persists, these teachers should be allowed to teach in short-term, regular positions temporarily, provided that they have conditional recognition of the council of teachers.”

The conference also heard major concerns about special needs, including a new system for frontloading SNA (Special Need Assistant) offices starting next September.

pilot project

The IPPN requested that a pilot project be fully completed and the lessons learned taken into account before changes in SNA allocation are made in schools.

“We were dismayed that we were briefed during a recent briefing on the new guidelines about the intention to implement the new model in all schools in September, although the pilot’s feedback has not yet been evaluated,” it said.

“We still have to hear what to do if the schools feel that the allocation is insufficient or if children are being taken in on a large scale.

“The support promised two and a half years ago when the previous model was introduced is still not there, so how can we believe it will be different this time?”

The network also said that school leaders need to know what formula is used to preload the SNA model.

In addition, the conference found that the new model “significantly increases” the responsibility of the headmistress because the allocation of resources to individual children passes from the organizer of special educational needs to the headmistress.

Total inclusion model

There is also a “high level of concern” in a debate about a new model of total inclusion that places all students with special needs in regular schools.

This could result in the closure of special schools and ensure that all students with special needs, regardless of their ability, are taught at their local school.

The National Council for Special Education deals with this topic and will submit a recommendation to the Ministry of Education later this year.

In a statement, the network said that every child should be taught in the environment that best suits their needs.

However, it added: “IPPN will not support proposed changes until the current system is fit for purpose. , , We are deeply concerned that two years after the introduction of the current model, we do not have all the resources available. How can we even think about a change until it has taken place?

“The bottom line is that children need to be protected, especially our most vulnerable children, and we cannot allow the system to change them in the short term.”

