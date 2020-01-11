advertisement

Jayme MacFayden and Kelly Black pose for a photo at Una Pizza. This month the popular restaurant on 17th Ave. SW is celebrating its 10th year of Calgarian service. Thursday, January 2, 2020. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

I remember it so clearly that I entered Una Pizza + Wine for the first time, just over a decade ago. After spending most of my 20s scarf at Wicked Wedge, it felt magical to get back into the same 17th Street space in my 30s to sit in a bar chic and dine on a thin slice of potato crust while sipping red wine. I had grown up, the city had grown, and whether Una’s team would have guessed it or not, their small cosmopolitan pizza place felt symbolic of coming of age in Calgary cuisine.

This January marks the 10th anniversary of Una, and while owners Kelly Black and Jayme MacFayden have watched friends and neighbors open and close many a restaurant over the past decade, Una continues to be a local leader.

When Una first opened it was by far the first contemporary casual restaurant in Calgary. It wasn’t even the first “knife and fork” pizza place in town: Cilantro installed Calgary’s first pizza oven in the late 1980s and Domenic Tudda opened his Napoletana Pulcinella pizza in Kensington in 2006. But still, It seemed to mark a change for dinners in Calgary. In 2010, the world was at the height of food culture (before the word “foodie” felt so funny), people were embracing the concept of culinary tourism, and restaurants were leaning towards well-defined concepts and fun food, driven by chef. Taking their suggestions from the rich pizzerias they would visit in San Francisco, MacFayden’s bright and clumsy Restaurant felt fresh and young.

“Jayme and I realized there were a lot of steak houses and a lot of restaurants trying to be everything to everyone,” Black says. “But there weren’t many restaurants that were specific.”

A truffle honey potato pizza, grilled cheese and tomato soup and a salty de creme caramel pot at Una Pizza. This month, the popular restaurant at 17th Avenue S.W. is celebrating its 10th year. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Traveling has not been bump-free and surviving in a tough and ever-changing market is not just a good thing, it is also about being smart. I stayed out, not only because of the small 5.4-meter-wide room boundaries, fresh décor and pizza dolls and other menu bites (beyond pizza, her Kale Caesar salad has become iconic), but quite known, takes no reservations. In 2010, that meant checking Twitter to see how long the wait was going, physically going to the restaurant to put your name on the list, and then walking a block to Ships and Anchor for a drink while you waited – now customers can join a virtual online line and take the time in place. No rezoning means that free boards can be rolled out immediately to maximize profits and also eradicate the growing problem arising from customers failing to show up after making bookings, an issue Black says is slowly killing even more. restaurant acquaintances.

“No reservations came out entirely of our trips to New York and San Francisco,” Black says. “It was an accidental business move because we did it because they did. But it’s really the only way a small restaurant can make money because we can’t let any of the tables sit empty.”

Grilled cheese and tomato soup at Una Pizza. Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Since Una’s opening in 2010, Black and MacFayden have increased their restaurant portfolio through their BMEX Restaurant group: In 2012, they expanded with a Spanish tapas restaurant called Ox and Angela which they downloaded several years ago first (the new operator re-advertised it as Ox Bar de Tapas but closed last year), and their current list includes native Taqueria, Trattoria Romana bread and circus, Frenchie Wine Bar, Una Takeaway and a second full of Una in Saskatoon. Two new Calgary Unas are in the works (one in West Springs and another in Bridgeland).

As Black and MacFayden continue to wait, for the rest of the month they will look back. For the entirety of January, Una will be offering a $ 10 special “return” special to celebrate some of her biggest hits as well as gifts, culminating in a grand awards draw on January 24, which is the restaurant’s official anniversary.

Una Pizza + Wine is located at 618 17th Ave. S.W. and can be reached at 403-453-1183 or unapizzeria.com.

***

In late December, the Elbow Room in Britannia announced its closure and a new dining concept (under new ownership and management) that opens in its place in April this year. The restaurant’s website promises a new patio, new menus and a new design. Watch out for what is flowing in its place.

And finally, we’ve seen football game lanes at the local bar, but how about? Shuffle Club is a new hip hangout in the basement of the new home on Home and Away at 1207 1st St. S.W. Featuring tropical drinks and plenty of stock for the shuffleboard, the bar opened in mid-December, utilizing a space that was once Calgary’s first LGBTQ bar, but has stayed free for the past 20 years.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at elizabooth@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @elizaboothy or Instagram at @elizabooth.

