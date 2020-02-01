advertisement

From the left; Matty Stewart, general manager, Christina Toth, assistant general manager and chef Joseph Lavergne at the Free House in Kensington.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The concept of beer catering is not new: it is only natural to get a cold to go with an honest ball park or order a quencher to balance a leafy or spicy soup. But the idea of ​​restaurant chefs to create menu items that will be paired with specific beers is still quite new, though it is growing rapidly after the craft beer movement dominated by local beer taps.

advertisement

The inclusion of beer and food is what is driving the Free House, a new beer hall restaurant in Kensington. Owned by the Restaurant Creators Group (same team behind Bonterra, Posto, Cibo at 17 and some other restaurants), Free House sits on site in the most recently occupied Kensington Crescent by the Prohibition Freehouse, but probably the most best known as the former home of Molly Malone’s Irish Pub. The 144-seat room has been completely refurbished in lighter colors, with local designers Fort Architecture exhibiting elements like the building’s original printed metal ceiling to create a bright and welcoming room.

Free House is a new beer-focused restaurant in Kensington.

Azin Ghaffari /

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

With Craft and National and already doing well in the local brewery space, Creative CEO Stephen Reid wanted to build a place that was smaller and more approachable than Calgary breweries. Free House has a stagnant list of 24 local beers that staff are familiar with, so they can help young craft brewers find a stake that works for them.

“We have been blown away by the number of local beers and their commitment to making good beer,” Reid says. “We wanted to help them create a centralized store. We’ve been brewing for you and then helping you find your new favorite beer. “

Christina Toth, assistant general manager at Free House, pours a box.

Azin Ghaffari /

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The hope, of course, is for clients to keep coming back to the Free House to work on all 24 beers (and their replacements as the list rolls around), but Reid also encourages guests to use the Free House as an introduction to the more relaxed landscape great beer. He and GM Matt Stewart plan to set up bus tours so regulators can make field trips to visit their favorite breweries.

Back to that pairing business: while many local beers have food ingredients, not many have the ability to serve chef-driven food specifically designed to go well with some beers. With the help of Creative executive chef Glen Manzer, Free House chef Joe Lavergne (who has worked on many of Creative’s other properties) has put together a menu that strikes both high-end and pub-style goals. yeah, all this goes well with beer (as well as the list of Free House wines, cocktails, and soft drinks – no beer to fit in).

From Left: Burger Burger, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Roasted Carrots and Shrimp Salad on the menu at Free House.

Azin Ghaffari /

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Highlights include chicken wings with hop salt ($ 16) that go well with a lager and a marinated beetroot with pistachio and goat cheese ($ 11) that balances the bitterness of most IPAs. Staff can also recommend dishes or tastes that complement a wide range of separate dishes such as cheese board containing selections from Cheese Village ($ 18), bone marrow with horseradish chimichurri ($ 15), roasted carrots with fetish cheese and salty peanuts ($ 12), a waygu chilli dawg ($ 17) or poutine with short ribs of beef stewed in red ale ($ 14) and a selection of pizzas made with leftover wheat waste from local brewers ($ 16-17). The menu is great, but Lavergne is careful to get the right flavors, whether he’s making tacos or secret duck.

As for Molly Malone’s beloved rooftop patio, she’ll really be back once the weather is a little warmer. The Free House has drawn up plans for a beer garden with umbrellas, complete with barbecues that grill up snacks-adjacent to beer.

The Free House is located at 1153 Kensington Cres. N.W. and can be reached at 403-452-1339 or freehouseyyc.com.

***

Speaking of Kensington restaurants serving up good food in the pub, Overn Tree Tavern (124 10th N. N ..) has returned to the business of presenting live music nights and will host “Thrash and Twang” themed shows throughout February. From February 12-15, Oak Tree will also host pop-up Hani Blue Jay Sessions of the North once again featuring local artists in a writers circle, with a special Valentine’s Day menu. Tuck in for some music and a Tramp-inspired Lady and Spaghetti for two, beer cheese fondue and retro eve cocktails. For more information on all live music, visit oaktreetavern.ca.

This month is the month of the Winter Carnival in Quebec City, and in celebration of this Canadian institution, the Dandy Brewing Company Tasting Room (2003 11th SE) is presenting a trio of Family Day Century meals on February 17th. Chef Merritt Gordon previously worked at Pied de Cochon Cabane a Sucre in Montreal and he will be offering his own spin on classic Quebecois cuisine, served in a long table format (along with a maple-infused Dandy beer crate) . There will be seats at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the whole family is welcome. For more information, visit thedandybrewingcompany.com.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at elizabooth@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @elizaboothy or Instagram at @elizabooth.

advertisement