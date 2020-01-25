advertisement

Chef Judy Wood is easily one of the most popular figures in the Calgary culinary industry. A lively personality and a highly skilled French chef, Wood has worn a number of hats throughout her career, having cooked at the Four Seasons and Buchanan, oversaw offerings at Sunterra and appeared regularly on Global TV. Recently, Wood has focused on her business, Meez Kitchen and Catering, but many of her followers wanted to see her in a restaurant again.

But a cook with Wood’s experience would not jump into any restaurant position – she knew she wanted something that provided a balance and gave her the opportunity to cook food that makes her happier. Serendipity was struck when Wood was offered a chance to make a proposal for the restaurant at Lougheed House, which had been laid off by the previous operator. Wood and her team started with a pop-up holiday over the holidays before both she and the Lougheed House decided to make the deal permanent.

Lougheed regulations will notice some changes – since the restaurant is in a room at the back of what is one of Calgary’s most historic homes, Wood couldn’t (and didn’t want to) really make any changes to view, which feels straight from Little Women. She is serving lunch, weekend brunch and afternoon tea (for $ 35 per person), with plans to introduce afternoon items to visitors who want to relax with a glass of wine after looking at exhibitions. The feel of the 30-room home that offers a beautiful view of the Beaulieu gardens also gives Wood the space to develop a rapport with the people he feeds.

“Everybody’s always asked why I don’t have a restaurant,” Wood says. “But I knew the commitment and that it involves day and night and I had to balance my quality of life. And I also like being one-on-one with people. And I can do that here.”

In creating a menu, Wood could have moved on to fine dining, as we have seen in other historic homes in Calgary such as Rouge and Deane House; instead, she opted for a snack menu that utilizes most of the local ingredients. Wood promises the menu will change regularly, but highlights include a traditional tourtiere with a mixed green salad ($ 14.50), a Croque Madame (or Monsier if you prefer to skip the egg) on ​​toasted bread ($ 14.50). dollars) and Yorkshire pudding short rib simmer ($ 18.50). Wood complements many of the foods with its extraordinary homemade chips. There is a historic twist coming out in some pots more than others, like lemon white fish croquettes and herb aioli ($ 7.50) which are thought to be a nod to Lady Lougheed’s favorite fish, reflecting her upbringing in northern Canada.

Wood and her team are also available to make meals at special functions held at home. Her catering business Meez is also continuing to be strong, though she closed her shop in Willow Park late last year.

The Lougheed House restaurant is open Wednesday through Friday from 11am to 4pm. and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The Lougheed House is located at 707 Ave 13. S.W. and can be contacted at 403-244-6333 or lougheedhouse.com.

After being closed due to damage caused by a sprinkler malfunction in September, Inglewood’s Deane House is finally reopening. While this weekend, the restaurant is good to go, with a young chef heading upstairs to the kitchen. Chef Chris Barton, whom many Calgarians know from the now-unaffected Anew table, has been working with the team to create a new menu. Deane House is open for lunch, dinner, weekend lunch and afternoon tea. The restaurant is also bringing its famous Dinner Series.

Note also that the sister restaurant of Deane House River Café is also undergoing some maintenance and mitigation of the city’s floods. As with last year, traditional January breaks will extend to the end of March to accommodate that work. River Café will return in April 2020.

For those who want to plan fancy meals ahead of time, Pioneer Event Corporation has launched a Dinner Club in the Garrett event space, which features four dinners that will be spread throughout 2020. dinner dinner is prepared by one of four profile chefs tops (Duncan Ly, Justin Leboe, Kayle Burns and Brett McDermott – who presents at each dinner is no surprise) and will include numerous summer courses and pairings. The former has already happened, but club members can still get together for dinners in April, July and October. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Jenna Kopperson at jkopperson@thepioneeron8th.com.

Speaking of Brett McDermott, the chef has relocated the cafe, shop and catering headquarters of “Our Daily Brett” to a new and improved space. Visit the new ODB at 1507 29th Ave. S.W.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at elizabooth@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @elizaboothy or Instagram at @elizabooth.

