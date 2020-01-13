advertisement

Chick-fil-A fans who like freebies and also love the taste of the chain’s delicious nuggets – you are lucky thanks to an announcement from the fast-food chain in Atlanta. For the remainder of this month, the chain that is famous only gives away eight or so gold nuggets for six days a week. You only have to perform one task to get them, which we will explain below.

The chain says that all you have to do to get the free chicken is to either create your Chick-fil-A One account or sign up via the free Chick-fil-A mobile app. Guests can redeem this offer from January 13 to January 31 at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants by placing your order inside, in the drive-thru or via the Chick-fil-A app. “Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is a small way of thanking them for their loyalty and introducing the benefits of our app for new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of digital customer experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are delighted to surprise our guests this month with a free eight-count order via our mobile app.”

Image source: Chick-fil-A

advertisement

With the chain’s mobile app, guests can earn points, redeem rewards, and achieve different levels of benefits. You can place your order with the app and then choose a pick-up method, and all you have to do is let the restaurant know when you have arrived.

We should also take this opportunity to note that Chick-fil-A is not the only fast food chain that is currently giving away a free chicken. Do you remember the Popeyes chicken sandwich that turned into a viral sensation? And what led to a bit of rivalry with none other than Chick-fil-A? Popeyes is giving away his chicken sandwich for free this week. It’s in honor of the chain’s partnership with DoorDash, and here’s how you get one:

Place a Popeyes order of at least $ 20 through DoorDash and use the promotional code “CHICKENWINNER.” Note: This offer is only valid until January 19, as opposed to the one-month offer for Chick-fil-A.

Image source: Matt York / AP / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] chick-fil-a

advertisement