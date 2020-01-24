advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Chicago woman has become the second American patient diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China, health officials said on Friday.

The woman in her 60s returned from China on January 13 without showing any signs of illness, but three or four days later, she called her doctor to report that she was feeling sick.

The patient is doing well and remains hospitalized “primarily for infection control,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Public Health Commissioner.

advertisement

Earlier this week, a man in his thirties in Washington State became the first American patient, also diagnosed after returning from a trip to the epicenter of the epidemic in central China .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in the coming days, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide has exceeded 800.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family which is a close cousin of the deadly SARS and MERS viruses which have caused epidemics in the past.

“The CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” said CDC Dr Nancy Messonnier.

And these first two patients did the right thing, recognizing their risk of travel and alerting doctors, so health officials can isolate them to prevent spread, test them quickly, and start monitoring people who have been in close contact with them.

It took about 36 hours for the first American patient to be tested, received the results from the Atlanta CDC and placed in hospital after going to a clinic on Sunday morning, according to a schedule published Friday by health officials in Washington State.

The incubation period is thought to be two weeks. But it’s also an intense flu season, and some of the symptoms are similar, said Messonnier.

“We want everyone to be careful if they have these symptoms and have a travel history,” she said.

Illinois health officials have not identified the hospital where the woman is isolated.

The Washington state patient was in satisfactory condition on Friday in an isolation unit at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, 30 miles north of Seattle. Nurses who have been trained for Ebola patients provide care, wear hoods with plastic face shields, and use respirators to breathe filtered air. They bag and store disposable gloves, sheets and gowns until the CDC tells them what to do with the patient’s medical waste.

“We have been preparing for this since 2015,” said Robin Addison, one of the nurses and co-leader of the hospital’s biological containment team. The hospital is one of some 150 nationally ready to assess patients with Ebola or other highly contagious diseases, with training funds provided by Congress.

Nationally, more than 2,000 return travelers have been screened at US airports and 63 people in 22 states have been tested, although 11 have so far been found free from the virus, the minister said. CDC.

China has imposed massive travel bans in the hardest hit areas of the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. For now, the CDC has said it will continue its screening process at five US airports, but will reassess its necessity.

“Right now, our response is largely a work in progress,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., As legislators emerged from a briefing with federal health officials. “We are still learning a lot.”

In Chicago, the health commissioner said that the new patient had not had close contact with many people since he became ill or took public transportation or attended large gatherings.

“All this is very reassuring regarding the risk of infection for the general public,” said Arwady.

“There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way.”

advertisement