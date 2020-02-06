advertisement

Next week in episode 14 of Chicago PD, season 7, you have a chance to see a story titled “Center Mass.” What does this title mean anyway? What kind of stories can you expect? In this article we will break down part of it and also think about certain elements of the future.

Take, for example, what happened to Kim Burgess in this episode and how she can recover. Having a miscarriage will always be painful and traumatic. But that doesn’t always mean that she can put it straight away. Burgess’ story could slowly evolve, and we know that there are a number of other series crises and conflicts that will be at the forefront of everything. (If you missed it, read our interview with Marina Squerciati about the episode here tonight.)

CarterMatt includes the full roundup of Chicago PD Season 7, Episode 14, with more information about upcoming tasks:

02/12/2020 (10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.) (Wednesday): The murder of a homeless person leads the secret service to a criminal who has been detained for years. Rojas has a troubling experience with a young insane man. TV-14

For those who do not know, “center mass” is a term that refers to the part of the human body that is easiest to find from a distance. If someone tries to just take a quick shot and run away, it may be what they are aiming for. This is probably related to the elusive criminal in this episode … and this may be at least partly why they have been able to avoid trouble for so long.

For the Rojas story, this is at least an opportunity to get to know this character a little better. Remember that she is still somewhat new to this world and we still have a lot to learn about her.

