Visiting Season 7 of Chicago PD tonight gives you the opportunity to get answers to some key questions. Take, for example, how Burgess is doing after she tells Voight and the rest of the team about her pregnancy.

With the decision she made regarding Hank last week, it was pretty clear that this would no longer be a secret. The quick look below is your confirmation as you see Halstead and Ruzek talking about Kim while she prefers to hide behind a new case. All signs indicate that she has been on the job as long as possible, and that includes doing everything her colleagues and superiors need from her.

Is Ruzek worried about her and the baby? Sure, but he understands how she feels and trusts her. From what the two went through in this past episode, it absolutely feels like the right way to get things done. If he were never worried, it would be problematic – he just has to trust their skills and on the other hand offer every conceivable support. He now realizes that the two won’t marry soon; However, he also knows that they are family and continue to be in each other’s lives.

The Chicago PD episode on Wednesday night will have a strong argument – just be prepared for the authors to take the time from Burgess for the rest of the pregnancy. It is an opportunity for them to pick up a story arc that is different from anything they previously had on the show. In this way it is exciting – and it is also an opportunity for the audience out there to put themselves into something that Kim will go through.

