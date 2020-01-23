advertisement

For most of the seventh Chicago PD season, we knew that Darius Walker was a central point in history. He was a significant part of the local community, a man who helped others but also acted criminally.

Over time, however, Walker also became something different for Hank Voight: a source of information. Someone he could use to run a police business. He was a good source, or at least until Voight was forced to name him. We saw a case about dead policemen tonight that put Darius in a vulnerable position and in which Upton disregarded direct orders in favor of digging and justice. She was ready to do anything to get some answers, but Darius was indicted as a rat, got out in an official capacity, and officially dead.

That’s it – Darius is no more and his death occurred so much earlier than we ever imagined that he would go into today’s episode. His death is one that could hang over Hailey, mainly because she is now faced with an important decision. Does she switch off an element of her humanity or does she choose to find a kind of middle ground instead? Is it okay to still put yourself in it and have things that keep you awake late at night? Halstead could help her here, since he takes care of his cases and not just acts as a guard like Voight.

The big takeaway we have after this episode is pretty easy – nothing is really over. Darius’s death will throw some significant waves across the community and may lead to more people turning against the Chicago PD. There will also be a lot for Hailey to think about, what kind of policeman wants to get her forward. This is not a decision she can make immediately.

