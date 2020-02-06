advertisement

Next week, episode 14 of season five, Chicago Med shows you that consensus is rarely about being a doctor. They have differences in the diagnoses and also in the treatment plans.

In the interest of this episode, a focus is on Dr. Manning and Marcel, who are dealing intensively with a particular crisis – one that could have legal and personal ramifications. There is a lot going on and this could be a chance to really get more into Dr. Immerse Marcel’s head. In general, however, we feel that ethics and dealing with difficult situations will be key to a lot in this story. It doesn’t matter where you look. there will be a big revelation.

CarterMatt has the full round up of episode 14 of Chicago Med, season 5, with more information about upcoming events:

advertisement

Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel disagree about an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead struggles with ethics and its decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles and Elsa reveal a misdiagnosis that could change a family’s life.

This is one of those episodes that hopefully Elsa will fill with a different attitude and feeling for passion than what we saw before. We know that she is the kind of person who thinks in science rather than people. But is there a chance to see that some of it has changed over time? Go ahead and paint us curious …

We believe that the action the viewers will talk about is ultimately Will’s. This is someone who has really gone with the injection site and wants to do good – but this is a very risky situation. This can easily have serious consequences.

Similar news – Learn more about Chicago Med

What do you want to see when it comes to the 14th episode of season five of Chicago Med?

Share this now in the comments below! Also remember to learn some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

advertisement