Interested in knowing the return date of Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 12 from NBC? Then consider this article as your source and some other information about what to expect.

Let’s start with some bad news here – after all, no new episode will air next week. Think of this as a week-long hiatus as you will see these doctors and nurses again on Wednesday, February 5th. This is where the new stories begin and we feel they will be very full of content. In these upcoming stories we will have a chance to see how Dr. Halstead continues his search in the clinic. There will also be a mysterious story with two different brothers. While we don’t think Chicago Med will transition to Chicago PD anytime soon, we do believe that this type of episode will cause some of these characters to think a little differently.

CarterMatt has a full summary of Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 13 with more news on the next steps:

February 5, 2020 (8:00 – 9:00 p.m.) (Wednesday): Two brothers in critical condition are hospitalized by their parents. Dr. Choi, April and Dr. They take care of Charles and leave the hospital piece together what actually happened. Dr. Manning becomes suspicious when a new mother enters the E.D. Dr. Halstead’s tireless activities at the safe injection site take its toll. TV-14

We imagine Will’s story going through the rest of the season. We know Will will do what he can when he’s not in the hospital, but we like to think that over time he’ll take on the role at Chicago Med itself. Maybe Gwen comes to her senses and somehow notices that she is punishing many other people for personal anger.

