Season five Chicago Med episode 12 of NBC will air this Wednesday. In this episode you will see more of Will in his new surroundings.

Think back to that past episode where you saw the Will character make a big decision about his future. Realizing that it would be quite difficult for him to help addicts in the hospital, he went to an unauthorized clinic instead, where he spends a little more time helping others. The problem with this is that the clientele is not always the most cooperative and is also somewhat opposed to going to the hospital. You can see another reminder of this in the preview below via SpoilerTV.

The challenge that Will faces in this episode is quite challenging, mainly because he has to get used to not being in his element and also tries to reconcile this and his regular job. We know how determined he is, mainly due to some events that happened to his patient at the beginning of the season. He doesn’t want this to happen again and is therefore willing to think a little outside the box.

In general, we would not expect this storyline to end soon. We feel that the Chicago Med Will writers want to focus more on an individual direction in the next few episodes, which should help make the show more varied. There will be a few other relationship-based plans here, especially when it comes to Ethan and April planning their future. Your engagement is exciting, but we’re still concerned about the kiss that came with April and Dr. Marcel happened. That could reappear at any time.

Of course, keep in mind that there are some emotional storylines at the center of this episode – after all, this is Chicago Med!

