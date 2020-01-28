advertisement

We had heard some time ago that Chicago Fire would do its eighth season to bring Brett’s biological family into the mix. It is a story that many adopted children are confronted with, and from a production point of view, we think it is too fascinating to really miss a story.

Where is the story going? You have the opportunity to see how Brett’s birth mother plays a role in the episode of February 12 entitled “Shut It Down”. It’s not really confirmed that you see the figure appear in the flesh, but the characters are still pointing at Brett. What does that mean? What are the challenges? This brings her to a point where she has a lot to think about, and in such situations there is not always a very clear answer. Her mother just wanted to see her and understand part of her past. or it could be something more malicious under the surface.

For more information on upcoming events, see the following Chicago Fire episode 8, episode 14:

02/12/2020 (9:00 PM – 10:00 PM) (Wednesday): Firehouse 51 members are confused and spread thinly in a series of mysterious gas leaks. Brett got into conflict when her birth mother was serious about tracking her down. Severide misunderstands his role as Cruz’s best man. Mouch bites off more than he can chew.

Aside from the Brett storyline, it’s clear that more exciting things will come up in this episode. It will be really fun for us to learn more about Cruz’s wedding, especially since Kelly may not be reading what Joe expected from his big day. However, this is almost a test of how Severide could handle the preparations for his own wedding, provided that he and Stella decide to get engaged soon.

