Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 13, won’t arrive on NBC until early February, and it almost seems like people are keeping a lot of it behind the scenes.

Do we know that there will be some funny stories? Sure, since Severide and Kidd’s relationship is developing in the right direction and Foster will now be with Brett and Cruz. At some point there will also be a wedding with Joe Cruz! These are stories that could happen over time, but will never show up too soon.

In the short term, one of the things on the list of expectations is one of the more dramatic rescue stories we’ve seen so far. This is shown in the promo below, where you can see a long human chain set up for rescue purposes. One person clings to the next, but over time, it becomes more strenuous for almost everyone. The end result could be messy. It’s one of those stories you have to see to really believe, and we think it was probably a big challenge to make it. We don’t think you can just have a few people in there CGI and call it a day at all.

The best way to consider this episode in advance is another reminder of the variety of different things that Firehouse 51 people do. It’s not just about stopping fires. There is more responsibility to being a fireman than anyone would assume. Part of this episode could be reflecting on that while diversifying the show to make sure we don’t see exactly the same thing over and over again.

The biggest fight for us as spectators will just be waiting for the action to begin.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire, Season 8, Episode 13?

