When you enter season 8 of Chicago Fire episode 12 on NBC next week, there is reason to celebrate. It’s Severide’s birthday! Let’s just hope this event goes a little bit better than some in the One Chicago world. Remember how many of them end up in tears rather than parties.

However, we are optimistic that this birthday party could be a little romantic, as Stella wants to do her part to surprise him. This could prove to be a warm, inviting event.

CarterMatt provides the full Chicago Fire season 8, episode 12 summary, with more news about upcoming events:

January 22, 2020 (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.) (Wednesday): A series of false alarms at a private school hampered the fire station’s ability to respond to legitimate emergency calls. Kidd asks for ideas to surprise Severide on his birthday. Cruz and Brett rent out their extra room, but the new tenant is more than they expected. TV-14

