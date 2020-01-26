advertisement

The rivalries take a back seat in Kozhikode on Sunday. Gokulam Kerala and the Indian soccer community are jointly supporting the late soccer player Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan, who died in Malapuram’s Sevens soccer tournament last month.

The 39-year-old Dhanarajan had played for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan SC, among others. He died in a seven-on-one game for Perintalmanna in Perintalmanna, Kerala, after allegedly suffering from cardiac arrest.

The I-League club announced that it will pass on the proceeds from ticket sales for the home game against Churchill Brothers to his family.

The club has invited Dhanarajan’s wife Archana and daughter Shivani to the game and expects to present a check for Rs. 5 lakh to the family at the EMS stadium in Kozhikode.

Several past and present Indian players have bought tickets that are distributed to fans free of charge. FC India and Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri has bought 220 tickets to be shared with academies across the city, while former star I.M. Vijayan bought 250 tickets.

Vijayan, who has had a long relationship with Dhanarajan, who plays Sevens, is touched by the gesture. “Gokulam and his owner (V.C.) Praveen have to be thanked for this. It is the first time that an Indian professional club is doing this,” he told Sportstar.

Only when Dhanarajan died prematurely did his financial struggle come to light. After his death, Vijayan called his friends to organize a few charity games in Pallakad and Vaniambalam to relieve the bereaved.

“Asif Zaheer, Raman Vijayan, Sachin Suresh and NP Pradeep were among the former soccer players who descended to play the game. We helped raise over Rs. 18 lakh from these games. When we called them to play , they had no hesitation. ” He was a good boy, which is why so many people came forward, “said Vijayan. A third match with Malayalam movie stars is also in preparation.

Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently recovering from an injury, has bought 1,000 tickets for the game and asked fans to register at the 40,000-seat venue to collect the passports by name.

V. C. Praveen, owner, Gokulam Kerala, said the decision to donate the goal income was a personal decision.

“When I founded the I-League team, Viva Kerala’s coach (TK) Chathunni asked me to include Dhanarajan in the team. But my budget was limited after the bidding process and he also had his first retirement appearance Sevens. ” Players want to play there and in the I-League, but I wasn’t able to do that at the time. I knew he was in debt. When the news came, I wanted to do something for him now. “says Praveen.

“The support from Indian clubs and players in the past three days has been great. They have all forgotten the teams. When it comes to problems, we are all one. Everyone has come on,” he added.

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC and midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh, Amrinder Singh of Mumbai City FC, Ranjit Bajaj, co-owner of Punjab FC, and Kassim Aidara of East Bengal have also been shown to show solidarity with Dhanarajan.

