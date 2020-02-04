advertisement

Holden’s new rival Lamborghini and Ferrari has taken a big step towards the road.

General Motors, to which Holden belongs, has started production of the new Chevrolet Corvette, the sale of which has been confirmed by Australian Holden dealers.

media_cameraThis Chevrolet Corvette was sold for $ 3.45 million.

advertisement

The first example of the new Corvette rolled off the assembly line yesterday. But you can’t buy this one – it was auctioned off in January for a staggering $ 3 million ($ 4.45 million).

media_cameraThe Chevrolet Corvette is due to come to the Australian showrooms next year.

The proceeds of the sale did not go to GM, but to a US charity, the Detroit Children’s Fund.

The new Corvette will be an affordable alternative to the European super sports car.

It is expected to cost $ 150,000 to $ 200,000 in Australia and will be the most expensive vehicle ever sold at Holden dealerships, but is still well below European super sports cars like the Ferrari 488.

media_cameraThe mid-engine Corvette will be able to compete with super sports cars.

The mid-engine Corvette has some serious Ferrari combat skills. Its powerful 6.2-liter V8 delivers 369 kW and 637 Nm – about four times as much as a Toyota Corolla.

And the nice thing about the new Corvette is that, unlike the Chevrolet Camaro muscle car brought to Australia by HSV, it is manufactured ex works in right-hand drive and does not require a long and expensive conversion on site.

media_camera The Corvette is expected to sell for $ 150,000 to $ 200,000.

The Australian-based Corvettes will come from the same Kentucky factory that produces the American versions.

Aussie buyers will have to wait – the Corvette is expected to be available in the showrooms only next year.

For the money, buyers get an impressive performance. Full details will be announced even closer to the model’s official debut. In the lower three-second bracket, however, you can expect a time from 0 to 100 km / h and a maximum speed of more than 300 km / h.

media_cameraThe Corvette is probably one of the fastest machines on the road.

Last month, two General Motors engineers were arrested after allegedly going on a high-speed trip with two pre-production versions of the new Corvette.

It was said to be street racing. According to local news reports, the two were driven at 193 km / h and 161 km / h in a zone of 72 km / h.

The vehicles were towed from the site of the arrests and picked up by General Motors representatives the following day.

Originally released as Holden’s new super sports car, it passed a major milestone

advertisement