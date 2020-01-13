advertisement

Maroona lost 2-1 to Proline FC last week. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka vs Maroons

Green Light Stadium

Maroons FC are looking to return to victory when they visit Onduparaka FC on Tuesday at the Uganda Premier League Green Light stadium.

Prisons lost their first 2-1 league game to Proline FC at home last week.

For Onduparaka, they won a victory at the end of their opening match against Tooro United last Tuesday at Fort Portal, the local team not having presented the players for the match.

Onduparaka will also be looking forward to finishing a brace against Maroons after beating them 1-0 in the first game of the season.

Team News

Amanya Junior and Bwogi Edgar, who missed the last game against Proline, were included in the traveling team of the Maroons at Arua.

It is not known if the tracks will have their full team, especially now that most clubs are facing a licensing problem.

Match facts

Gadafi Wahab scored the lone goal as Onduparaka defeated Maroons in October of last year in the reverse match.

The tracks are in 5th place with 26 points in 16 games while the Maroons are in 10th position with 19 points.

Face-to-face

2019/20

Maroons 0-1 Onduparaka

2018/19

Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons

Maroons 2-1 Onduparaka

2017/18

Onduparaka 0-0 Maroons

Maroons 0-2 Onduparaka

comments

