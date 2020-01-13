Maroona lost 2-1 to Proline FC last week. (PHOTO / Courtesy)
Uganda Premier League
Onduparaka vs Maroons
Green Light Stadium
Maroons FC are looking to return to victory when they visit Onduparaka FC on Tuesday at the Uganda Premier League Green Light stadium.
Prisons lost their first 2-1 league game to Proline FC at home last week.
For Onduparaka, they won a victory at the end of their opening match against Tooro United last Tuesday at Fort Portal, the local team not having presented the players for the match.
Onduparaka will also be looking forward to finishing a brace against Maroons after beating them 1-0 in the first game of the season.
Team News
Amanya Junior and Bwogi Edgar, who missed the last game against Proline, were included in the traveling team of the Maroons at Arua.
It is not known if the tracks will have their full team, especially now that most clubs are facing a licensing problem.
Match facts
Gadafi Wahab scored the lone goal as Onduparaka defeated Maroons in October of last year in the reverse match.
The tracks are in 5th place with 26 points in 16 games while the Maroons are in 10th position with 19 points.
Face-to-face
2019/20
Maroons 0-1 Onduparaka
2018/19
Onduparaka 2-1 Maroons
Maroons 2-1 Onduparaka
2017/18
Onduparaka 0-0 Maroons
Maroons 0-2 Onduparaka