Bar Down play Puck Hogs in the Tyke A / B Division (ages 4-6) at the Western Canada Tim Hortons Championship at Pond Hockey in Chestermere on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

A cold hockey tournament is bringing warmth to a local community as hundreds of players are scoring for charity.

Players of all ages packed Lake Chestermere, just east of Calgary, on Friday during the second annual Tim Hortons Championship in Western Canada at Pond Hockey.

This year, participants hope to raise awareness, donations and materials that cannot be broken for the local food bank as needs have become greater in light of the struggling economy.

So far, spokesman Alex Halat said he is optimistic they will exceed expectations to help feed those in need.

“Obviously, with difficult economic times in Alberta it has been difficult for many families in Calgary and the area,” Halat said.

“To force these people in one area to support each other and the surrounding families in need of help – it’s desirable to see.”

The tournament began last year with modest hopes of attracting a dozen teams. The response, however, was overwhelming, with about 45 teams.

This year, the roster continued to grow, and Halat said the organization actually had to cut 102 teams that applied to 85 for logistical reasons.

“So for our second year, we’re pretty happy,” he said. “There’s nothing like this anywhere in North America of this magnitude.”

He said the hockey event has attracted children as young as four for people in their sixties. It is also the first year they have added an open pace to the lineup, with 19 teams.

Bar Down takes on Friday at Puck Hogs.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The core of it all? No rules. Halat said that is the beauty of the tournament. It is simply a space for the community to gather and have fun.

“The biggest thing is for the kids to see this. They are our next generation,” he said, adding about 15 of his volunteers are between the ages of 10 and 15.

“Instead of being stuck playing video games or on their phones, they’re here trying to make the community a better place.”

It is not the first time that the people of Chestermere have dreamed of an innovative event and made it a reality, raising funds for a worthy cause.

In 2012 and 2014, hockey players collectively raised more than $ 4 million for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation with two Guinness World Record Games lasting 246 and 248 hours, respectively.

“We need to understand that if we all come together, wonderful things can happen,” Halat said.

Chestermere Bank Bank helps around 40 families each month and viewers are encouraged to bring food donations to the outdoor hockey tournament all weekend.

Games are taking place between Sunday and Sunday at Lake Chestermere. For more details, visit www.wcpondhockey.ca

Snipes and Celly are playing against the Yotes in the A / B Tyke division.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The Dirty Gator & Beer Boys play against the Pierre McGuire Fan Club in the Adult Rec division.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

