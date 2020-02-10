advertisement

Residents of Chesterfield should prepare to pay more for parking this year.

After an annual review, the Chesterfield Borough Council agreed to increase the parking fees.

advertisement

Several residents have gone to social media to express their anger at the decision, reports the Derbyshire Times.

The disgruntled Chesterfield residents said the move would hurt the downtown economy.

From April 1, visitors will have to pay at least 10p more each time they want to park.

Prices rose to 80p for 30 minutes, down from 70p and £ 1.60 for an hour, when it cost £ 1.40.

Those wishing to stay up to two hours will pay £ 2.80, against £ 2.70 and £ 4.50 for four hours, against £ 4.40.

Costs will remain at £ 3 for three hours.

The cabinet member for the inner city and economy borough council told The Derbyshire Times that it was a “tough decision”.

Kate Sarvent said: “We review our parking prices every year and unfortunately this year we have made the difficult decision to increase the parking prices in our car parks.

“This is the first expense increase in two years.

“We will continue to provide residents with free parking permits that will allow them to park before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday all day.

“We will also continue to allow visitors to park for three hours for £ 3.

“We hope this will continue to encourage people to visit the city center and do local shopping.”

Commenting on social media, residents said the hike would have the opposite effect, pulling people away from downtown.

Geoff Mitchell said: “Surely the objective of the borough council is to increase attendance in the city center and not to discourage it?”

Another, David Marper, simply said, “Chesterfield is sinking.”

Michelle Blakemore said, “I used to come into town most Saturdays until a few years ago. I stopped because of the parking fees.

“Now I’m going to Meadowhall or Crystal Peaks because they have free parking.”

Simon Marriott called the decision “crazy” and added: “No wonder the stores are closing.”

.

advertisement