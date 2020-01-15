advertisement

A former Derbyshire amateur boxer with a history of violence killed a man after attacking the victim near the place where they both lived.

Jordan Maltby attacked Phillip Allen at Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield on June 27 of last year.

The 47-year-old Chesterfield victim was injured in the head during the assault and died three weeks later, on July 17.

Maltby was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the slightest charge of manslaughter when he appeared at Derby Crown Court.

The 26-year-old from Gloucester Road, Chesterfield was to be sentenced to the same court this week.

How dangerous is it?

But Judge Nirmal Shant QC, honorary registrar of Derby, said she wanted to adjourn the case so that Maltby could be assessed by the probation service for dangerousness.

She said, “On several occasions in the past, this accused has caused very serious injuries to others.

“In 2011, he fractured someone’s orbit and in 2012, he was sentenced to three years in prison for robbery.

“In 2014, as soon as he was released from prison, he was involved in a group attack on someone and, shortly before this murder, he broke his jaw.

“All of this leads me to conclude that I would be helped by a report on its dangerousness.”

Amateur boxer with a criminal past

A number of members of the public and police officers were in the public gallery for the 25-minute hearing in Derby.

Maltby, with heavily tattooed arms and wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, looked forward and spoke only to confirm his name.

Justice Shant explained to the court how the accused had “boxing skills and expertise” and that this would be a problem between the prosecution and the defense on sentencing.

Prosecutor James House said: “In terms of boxing experience, he has had two amateur fights in the past.”

Clive Stockwell, on behalf of Maltby, said: “He has been in detention since July 20, but he has clearly been in detention because of his previous convictions.”

Justice Shant adjourned the case until July 18 and remanded the accused until then.

She said the hearing would likely last an hour and a half.

