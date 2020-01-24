advertisement

An off-license has been charged with selling alcohol to underage teens, one of whom ended up in hospital.

Raj News & Off-License staff at Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield allegedly tried to escape from CCTV cameras by putting money in the cash register before delivering drinks “through the back doors”, reports say of the Chesterfield Borough Council.

Licensing Officer Meredith Ezard said in the document that: “On January 14, the licensing department received an email from Councilor (Kate) Sarvent expressing concerns about the activities of Raj News & Off-License.

“She says alcohol is sold to teenagers, some identified as students from Parkside (community school).

“One girl in particular was hospitalized because of the cumulative effects of regular alcohol consumption.

“It is also alleged that, to escape video surveillance, money is put in the crate and alcohol is given through the back doors.”

It is alleged that the girl in question sold 1.5 liters of Lambrini and a one-liter bottle of vodka.

After the complaint, the licensees went to the store to verify the video surveillance and investigate the allegations.

“When they arrived, the officers spoke with the licensee on site and when asked if the video surveillance was working properly, she responded by saying it was working well,” the document said.

“When the licensing officers asked him to retrieve images from Friday January 10 and Wednesday January 15, the system shows that no recorded images have been stored, which violates the conditions set out in the site license. “

Councilor Kate Sarvent, member of the Chesterfield Borough Council’s city center and visitor economics cabinet, said, “We, St Leonard’s district councilors, are aware of this problem and are working with our colleagues to investigate further on the allegations.

“On board, we take matters like this very seriously and as such, a license review has been submitted.”

Derbyshire Live could not contact Raj News & Off-License for a comment.

