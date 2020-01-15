advertisement

Police found the man hidden under a pile of clothing in his ex’s house three days after he was given a suspended sentence for violating a restraining order.

The South Derbyshire District Court learned how Liam Cousins ​​had violated the order prohibiting him from seeing his ex four times.

During his third offense, he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months when he appeared in court on January 6.

But three days later, the court learned that the police went to check the address of his ex and found the 26-year-old man hidden under a mound of clothing near a bed.

District judge Andrew Meachin, who presided over the case, criticized Cousins ​​for his actions, activated his conditional sentence and imposed an additional prison sentence for his current offense.

He said, “This is your fourth violation of the restraining order.

“For whatever reason, you cannot resist staying away from the complainant. I am fully conditional on the conditional sentence. I will also impose custody for this current offense.”

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told the court that the recent incident took place on January 9.

He said: “On that day, police went (to the complainant’s address) to verify that the complainant on the property was safe.

“The officers found the accused hidden under clothing and blankets at the back, next to the bed. He made no comments during the interview.”

The court heard that a prohibition order had been imposed on Cousins ​​on January 26, 2018, for a period up to January 25, 2021.

Since its imposition, this current offense is its fourth offense.

Mitigating Julie Page told the court that the cousins ​​should get credit for her guilty plea. She also told the court that the complainant was seeking to have the restraining order lifted.

She said: “He is quite realistic this morning. The breaches are relatively minor – see him walking down the street – and on another occasion, he gave him an elevator.

“They have a strong friendship, but they have not resumed the relationship. I was told that she had contacted a lawyer about (the order) but no further than that.

“There have been no other offenses, no suggestions have been made to the police, or anything unfortunate. You should give them credit for their guilty pleas.”

Cousins, of Lucas Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to harassment – breach of a prohibition order.

District judge Meachin activated his 16-week conditional sentence in its entirety and then gave him another 16 weeks for the current offense.

This brought his total to 32 weeks in detention. He was then told to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

