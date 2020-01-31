advertisement

Women in Film, Los Angeles (WIF LA) has added four new members to its Board of Directors for 2020 – TriStar Pictures boss Nicole Brown, Showtime acquisition manager Helen Huang, former Oscar boss Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Margie Moreno, executive of YouTube Originals joined the board.

“Each of the new board members brings their own unique expertise that is so valuable to our company as we serve women in an industry that is evolving and expanding,” said Amy Bär, president of the board. “We are also incredibly grateful for the many years of work that our retiring board members have done generously for the organization. Rowena Arguelles, Jane Fleming, Deborah Liebling, Ghen Laraya Long, Hannah Minghella and Cathy Schulman met their requirements and their instructions for WIF’s advocacy and programming work were invaluable. “

WIF LA Managing Director Kirsten Schaffer added: “The 2020 board of directors is made up of exceptional women who are committed to our mission of making the screen industry a fair place for women who work in front of and behind the camera and behind the desk , With the election of all women on the board, we have achieved our goal of achieving a balanced representation of colored women and members of the LGBTQ + community in our leadership. “

Brown is the director of TriStar Pictures, where she has directed films such as “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”, “Baby Driver”, “Trainspotting”, “Money Monster” and “Ricki and the Flash”. She also has several projects in development, including adapting Kristen Hannah’s novel ‘The Nightingale’ with Elle and Dakota Fanning, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s ‘The Last Human, Guys and Dolls’. Before TriStar, she worked as an EVP at Good Universe Shepherd films such as “Neighbors”, “This Is the End” and “Evil Dead”. Brown is a member of the academy.

Huang is a senior director for content acquisitions at Showtime. She was also a consultant to the LA Film Festival, a member of the NAACP Image Awards Nomination Committee, the Middleburg Film Festival Advisory Board, and the official jury of the Seattle International Film Festival. She is the first Asian film acquisition manager in the history of the US television broadcaster.

Isaacs was president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. During her 24-year tenure as a board member, she was President of the Academy Foundation and produced the Academy’s 2012 Governors Awards. As President and CEO of CBI Enterprises, she has worked for companies such as MTV Films, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate and Sony PIctures Entertainment. Previously, she was president of theater marketing at New Line Cinema and executive vice president of global advertising at Paramount.

Moreno is an international executive for YouTube Originals, where she oversees screenplay series, non-fiction, documentaries and films. Before YouTube, she worked at NBCUniversal, where she managed programming for the bilingual cable network mun2. Before that, she headed the US creative department of the production company Promo Film / Globomedia, where she worked on the Diverse Women in Media initiative.

Women in Film, Los Angeles, promotes women’s careers in the film industry. The foundation was established in 1973.

