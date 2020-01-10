advertisement

In the air, Cherry Capital Airport is preparing for the winter scheduled for Friday evening.

This includes clearing the runway and preparing for any delay.

Large brooms, blades and sand trucks constantly clear the runway, as even a small amount of ice could prevent a safe landing.

While these crews work the hardest, sometimes Mother Nature works the hardest, and with the coming winter storm, some delays are to be expected.

“Just contact your airline, make sure you get airline updates with the weather. You know, it could possibly cause delays, but yes, just make sure you are in touch with the airline or on our TVC app, “said deputy director of airport operations and maintenance Dan Sal.

Crews plan to work day and night to keep the slopes and snow removal equipment in good condition.

