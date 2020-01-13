Joshua Cheptegei has won three major races this year. (PHOTO / File)
KAMPALA – The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has elected the best sports personalities for the year 2019.
It was at a reception held at a reception held at the Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala, Monday.
Athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Halima Nakaayi as well as footballer Emmanuel Okwi were selected for the sports personality of 2019.
Chepetgei had a huge 2019, winning the 10,000m race in Doha, the world cross country race in Aarhus and also excelling in a 5,000m race in the Diamond League.
Nakaayi won the 800m race at the IAAF World Championship when she sprinted to gold in 1: 58.04 in Doha.
For Okwi, he helped Uganda reach the second round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (CAN), scoring two goals along the way.
Cheptegei and Nakaayi were also voted best male and female athlete of the year while Okwi and Juliet Nalukenge were voted best male and female footballer of 2019.
David Semujju, who won the silver medal at the 2019 African Games, has been named Boxing Personality of the Year.
The best racing federation will be decided by the executive committee of the USPA.
Table tennis, cycling and the pool were all left out due to internal problems in their respective associations and the clarity of the lack of events.
The awards dinner is scheduled to take place in March 2020.
USPA sports personalities of 2019
Athletics
Men: Joshua Cheptegei
Women: Halima Nakaayi
Badminton
Men: Daniel Muhigo
Women: Aisha Nakiyemba
Bodybuilding
Isaac Mubikirwa
Boxing
David Ssemujju
Chess
Male: Harold Wanyama
Women: Maria Nakanyike
Cricket players
Men: Shazad Kamal
Women: Janet Mbabazi
Soccer
Men: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi
Women: Juliet Nalukenge
darts
Men: Patrick Ochieng
Women: Sarah Makanga
Ludo
Tom kasozi
Kick boxing
Patricia Apolot
Woodball
Men: Brian Gwaaka
Women: Denise Nanjeru
bodybuilding
Zubair Kubo
Handball
Men: Ibrahim Kongo
Women: Lillian Achola
Rugby
Men: Pius Ogena
Women: Samiya Iyikoru
Volleyball
Men: Daudi Okello
Women: Grace Akiror
netball
Stellah Oyella
motocross
Ssebuguzi gift (11 years old)
Car rally crew
Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba
Tennis
Troy Zziwa
To swim
Men: Tendo Mukalazi
Women: Kirabo Namutebi
To crush
Ian Rukunya
Hockey
Men: Emmanual Baguma
Women: Norah Alum
golfers
Men: Joseph Cwinyaii
Women: Martha Babirye
Basketball
Men: James Okello
Women: Hope Akello
Best sporting events organized in 2019 (nominees)
-FUFA Drum (Played across the country with the finals in northern Uganda (Lira and Gulu))
-2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship organized in Gulu and Njeru
-2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort
-2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe
-National Boxing Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala
Team of the Year, 2019 (nominated)
– Uganda U-17 Girls Team
– Uganda Cricket Cranes
-Proline Football Club
– Uganda Cross Country Athletics Team (Men)
Global sports personality of 2019 (nominees)
-Joshua Cheptegei
-Halima Nakaayi
– Emmanuel Arnold Okwi