Joshua Cheptegei has won three major races this year. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has elected the best sports personalities for the year 2019.

It was at a reception held at a reception held at the Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala, Monday.

Athletes Joshua Cheptegei and Halima Nakaayi as well as footballer Emmanuel Okwi were selected for the sports personality of 2019.

Chepetgei had a huge 2019, winning the 10,000m race in Doha, the world cross country race in Aarhus and also excelling in a 5,000m race in the Diamond League.

Nakaayi won the 800m race at the IAAF World Championship when she sprinted to gold in 1: 58.04 in Doha.

For Okwi, he helped Uganda reach the second round of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (CAN), scoring two goals along the way.

Cheptegei and Nakaayi were also voted best male and female athlete of the year while Okwi and Juliet Nalukenge were voted best male and female footballer of 2019.

David Semujju, who won the silver medal at the 2019 African Games, has been named Boxing Personality of the Year.

The best racing federation will be decided by the executive committee of the USPA.

Table tennis, cycling and the pool were all left out due to internal problems in their respective associations and the clarity of the lack of events.

The awards dinner is scheduled to take place in March 2020.

USPA sports personalities of 2019

Athletics

Men: Joshua Cheptegei

Women: Halima Nakaayi

Badminton

Men: Daniel Muhigo

Women: Aisha Nakiyemba

Bodybuilding

Isaac Mubikirwa

Boxing

David Ssemujju

Chess

Male: Harold Wanyama

Women: Maria Nakanyike

Cricket players

Men: Shazad Kamal

Women: Janet Mbabazi

Soccer

Men: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Women: Juliet Nalukenge

darts

Men: Patrick Ochieng

Women: Sarah Makanga

Ludo

Tom kasozi

Kick boxing

Patricia Apolot

Woodball

Men: Brian Gwaaka

Women: Denise Nanjeru

bodybuilding

Zubair Kubo

Handball

Men: Ibrahim Kongo

Women: Lillian Achola

Rugby

Men: Pius Ogena

Women: Samiya Iyikoru

Volleyball

Men: Daudi Okello

Women: Grace Akiror

netball

Stellah Oyella

motocross

Ssebuguzi gift (11 years old)

Car rally crew

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba

Tennis

Troy Zziwa

To swim

Men: Tendo Mukalazi

Women: Kirabo Namutebi

To crush

Ian Rukunya

Hockey

Men: Emmanual Baguma

Women: Norah Alum

golfers

Men: Joseph Cwinyaii

Women: Martha Babirye

Basketball

Men: James Okello

Women: Hope Akello

Best sporting events organized in 2019 (nominees)

-FUFA Drum (Played across the country with the finals in northern Uganda (Lira and Gulu))

-2019 CECAFA U-20 Championship organized in Gulu and Njeru

-2019 Uganda Amateur Golf Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Resort

-2nd World Beach World Cup at Speenah Beach, Entebbe

-National Boxing Qualifiers at Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Team of the Year, 2019 (nominated)

– Uganda U-17 Girls Team

– Uganda Cricket Cranes

-Proline Football Club

– Uganda Cross Country Athletics Team (Men)

Global sports personality of 2019 (nominees)

-Joshua Cheptegei

-Halima Nakaayi

– Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

