There was a flood of goals, nine in total, including a hat-trick by Kerala Blasters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche at Nehru Stadium on Saturday night, but it was two-time champion Chennaiyin FC who won a 6-3 win in the round of 16 Hero Indian Super League Game.

The nice victory helped the visitor climb a rung in the league ladder to fifth place and get closer to the semi-finals.

When it happened:

The game was everything Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle had predicted. But it was Chennaiyin’s midfielder Rafael Crivellaro who, with his brilliant game, was the star of the show in the final minutes of the first half and scored three goals. The Brazilian and an assist brought the blasters at halftime.

Chennaiyin’s 39th-minute lead was practically a gift from Blasters’ goalkeeper, T.P. Rehenesh. Shortly after Rehenesh got a back pass, he tapped the ball directly on Crivellaro, the most dangerous man of the night. The latter quickly seized the opportunity and pushed it into the empty net. The mistake proved costly for Rehenesh and seemed to be in his mind for the rest of the game.

Five minutes later, Crivellaro was there again and quickly pushed the ball to Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis, who was the top scorer of the ISL this season despite being overthrown by the central defenders. Valskis shot a ball that gave Rehenesh no chance and ended the game with two goals. Lallianzuala Chhangte also had two goals of its own to celebrate.

Six goals were scored in the second half when Ogbeche almost single-handedly led the Blasters’ retaliation. The Nigerian scored three beautiful goals in the second half – the first after a soft slide and the next with a fiery shot – but after Crivellaro did all the damage in the first half, the captain could only run away disappointed.

The result: Kerala Blasters 3 (Bartholomew Ogbeche 48, 65 & 76) lost to Chennaiyin FC 6 (Rafael Crivellaro 39 & 45 + 1, Nerijus Valskis 45 & 90, Lallianzuala Chhangte 59 & 80). ,

