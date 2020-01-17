advertisement

Chennaiyin FC celebrated their fourth win of the season and the most dominant so far on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis’ second-half goals have condemned NorthEast United FC to their fourth loss to the Indian Super League.

The first half was mostly Chennaiyins, but it was the visiting team that had the first chance of the game. Less than a minute later, Martin Chaves checked the ball on his chest and passed it on to debutant Andrew Keogh between the home team’s central defenders. The Irishman tried to nutmeg Vishal Kaith, but the goalkeeper managed to get the last shot.

After this chance, half was dominated by the home team. Four minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte found Rafael and the Brazilian’s low pass into the box was hit by Valskis, whose shot bounced off the crossbar.

advertisement

Six minutes later, Edwin Vanspaul – who had been converted to a midfielder to accept the suspension of Germanpreet Singh – fired a 30-meter volley that Subhasish Roy overturned on the crossbar.

Game Highlights Chennaiyin v NorthEast United

Another night Andre Schembri would have gone home with the match point. Within twenty-five minutes, he had three chances to overcome the dead end, but couldn’t find the back of the network.

Edwin was back on the edge of the box two minutes later, but this time he chose Anirudh Thapa, whose pass was deflected over the goal by Schembri. The Maltese native then saw his header saved – via a distraction from Valskis – on the line from Subhasish.

After nine minutes, Schembri missed an open goal after Subhasish missed the cross from Thapa.

The home team also dominated in the second half. Since several chances were not realized, the match took a moment of genius to overcome the standstill. And it arrived in the 57th minute.

Rafael looked up near the center line and without pressure, found Subashish off his line and channeled his inner David Beckham – and released a shot with his left foot that sailed over the goalkeeper and into the goal.

Read | Mohun Bagan, ATK Announces Fusion; To play ISL next season

The Highlanders misplaced their passports all evening and two minutes after the goal they were finally punished. Valskis caught a pass on the edge of the box and found the top corner of the goal rooted with the goalkeeper.

A confident Chennaiyin with the tail up turned the style up. Chhangte showed proper footwork inside the box before shooting wide, and later let one fly from outside the box, which was saved by the goalkeeper.

In Substitute Thoi Singh had a last minute chance of scoring a third goal but shot directly at the goalkeeper.

With the win, Chennaiyin moved up to sixth place in the table – six points behind the last playoff place currently occupied by Odisha FC. NorthEast remains in ninth place after a poor performance. Chances are that the table will get slimmer with every game.

,

advertisement