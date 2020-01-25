advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog about the I-League duel between reigning champions Chennai City FC and East Bengal.

The home team are currently in eighth place with as many points, while East Bengal also has the same number of points, but is in seventh place due to a superior goal difference.

Lineups

City of Chennai XI: Nauzet Santana (1), Pravitto Raju (17), Pradison Mariyadasan (28), Charles Lourdusamy (12); Fito (10), Suhail Pasha (26), Jishnu Balakrishnan (35), Roberto Eslava (4), Katsumi Yusa (11); Shem Marton (23), Jan Muzangu (37)

East Bengal XI: Mirshad Michu (32), Kamalpreet Singh (5), Asheer Akhtar (2), Mehtab Singh (29), Abhishek Ambekar (27); Brandon Vanlalremdika (30), Kassim Aidara (16), Lalrindika Ralte (20), Juan Mera (23); Marcos Jiminez de la Espada (18), Jaime Santos (8)

Match preview

FC Chennai City welcomes Kolkata giant Quess East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Neither club would be happy if they were on the table and the I-League season was nearing halftime. Chennai City is eighth with eight points, while Quess East Bengal scores the same, but is seventh due to a superior goal difference.

Although Chennai City has not been at full throttle, the 3-2 win against Gokulam Kerala FC will give a boost.

Katsumi Yusa, who is now at Chennai City, will compete against his former club. After putting on the famous red and gold once, he shared his thoughts with his old club and said, “I’m very happy to play against East Bengal. I’ve played with them before and their supporters have been very good to me. “

He added: “You are now a fresh team with new talents and a good football philosophy. So you will be a good team and I am looking forward to the game.”

The mood in the camp in East Bengal will be completely different as it has survived three defeats in a row, but none is as bad as the loss to arch rival Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby.

The club also announced the retirement of head coach Alejandro Menendez earlier this week, which doesn’t improve his situation. The Spaniard is Mario Rivera Campesino, who was Alejandro’s assistant last season.

East Bengal, however, is supported by the signing of Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah, who has rejoined the club.

The upcoming task for the visitor would not be made easier by defender Marti Crespi’s unavailability after the seasoned Spaniard collected his fourth yellow card of the season against Mohun Bagan and suspended him for tomorrow’s game.

Midfielder Juan Mera from East Bengal said of the problems his team is currently facing: “I think the team has played some very good games so far. We were unlucky with the other goals. “

When asked if he was concerned about the poor shape, he remained calm and asserted. “We have to keep working to improve day by day. I have no pressure, “he added.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. IST and will be broadcast live on DSport and Kolkata TV. Online streaming is available at FanCode.

